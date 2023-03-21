Former U.S. Rep. John Katko was an original cosponsor of legislation that established the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Five years after that bill was signed into law, Katko will share his expertise with CISA.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, has appointed Katko to CISA's Cybersecurity Advisory Committee. In that role, he will "advise the director on policies and initiatives to enhance the nation's cyber defense," according to a news release from the agency.

Katko is one of 13 new members of the advisory committee. The additions include another former congressman, ex-U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin, and several cyber leaders from the private sector. Cathy Lanier, senior vice president and chief security officer of the National Football League, and Kevin Tierney, vice president and chief cybersecurity officer of General Manager, are among the members appointed to the advisory committee.

"Chosen for their deep expertise in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity and governance, these members will add important new perspectives to the CSAC's work, particularly given this year's additional focus on corporate cyber responsibility, technology product safety and efforts to raise the cyber hygiene baseline of 'target rich-cyber poor' entities like hospitals, K-12 school districts and water utilities," Easterly said.

During his time in Congress, Katko emerged as a leader on cybersecurity issues. He authored several cyber-focused bills, some of which became law, and was a proponent for CISA's creation. The agency succeeded the Department of Homeland Security's National Protection and Programs Directorate.

Katko has kept busy since leaving Congress after serving four terms from 2015 through 2022. He joined a lobbying firm as a senior adviser and is also advising SecurityScorecard, a cybersecurity ratings firm. He was named to the board of directors of the Governing Majority Education Fund, which advocates for center-right policies.