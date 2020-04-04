John Katko to hold telephone town hall on COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall next week to provide an update on the coronavirus response.

Katko, R-Camillus, will take questions at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. He will be joined by representatives from the Federal Trade Commission and St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse.

"On this call, we will be answering questions from local seniors and provide guidance for preventing fraud and staying healthy during this pandemic," Katko said. "Misinformation has spread throughout this time of crisis, and this call will provide seniors in our community with clear and concise information on how to best protect themselves."

Seniors can sign up for the telephone town hall by filling out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to submit the form is 1 p.m. Monday, April 6.

The telephone town hall will be streamed on Katko's Facebook page at facebook.com/repjohnkatko.

