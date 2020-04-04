You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
John Katko to hold telephone town hall on COVID-19

John Katko to hold telephone town hall on COVID-19

U.S. Rep. John Katko will hold a telephone town hall next week to provide an update on the coronavirus response. 

Katko, R-Camillus, will take questions at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. He will be joined by representatives from the Federal Trade Commission and St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center in Syracuse. 

"On this call, we will be answering questions from local seniors and provide guidance for preventing fraud and staying healthy during this pandemic," Katko said. "Misinformation has spread throughout this time of crisis, and this call will provide seniors in our community with clear and concise information on how to best protect themselves." 

Seniors can sign up for the telephone town hall by filling out the form at katko.house.gov/services/telephone-town-hall. The deadline to submit the form is 1 p.m. Monday, April 6. 

The telephone town hall will be streamed on Katko's Facebook page at facebook.com/repjohnkatko

Rep. John Katko headshot

U.S. Rep. John Katko represents the 24th Congressional District comprised of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, along with the western portion of Oswego County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News