John Katko to President Trump: Help local news companies affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Because of the shortfall, media companies have instituted pay cuts, furloughs or layoffs. Some have ceased operations.

The Citizen's parent company, Lee Enterprises, announced in early April that corporate executives would take pay cuts and salaried and hourly workers would be furloughed for two weeks during the current fiscal quarter. Other media companies with outlets in New York have taken similar measures due to the economic crisis.

The letter from the group of House members isn't the only effort to boost the local news industry. Nineteen U.S. senators signed a separate letter asking Senate leadership to include support for local journalism in the next coronavirus stimulus bill.

While the messages are similar, the House letter is directed to the president. They view this as a "powerful opportunity" for the Trump administration to support local news.

"To get America moving again and strengthen our communities in the midst of this evolving crisis, we must be creative and use all available tools," the members wrote. "Advertising plays an incredible role in local economies, and its importance to the sustainability of local broadcast stations and newspapers cannot be overstated."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.