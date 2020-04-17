John Katko to President Trump: Help local news companies affected by COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Rep. John Katko is joining a bipartisan group in Congress to seek help for local media outlets struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Katko, R-Camillus, signed on to a letter asking President Donald Trump to direct advertising funds for federal programs to local media, especially those covering minority and rural communities. The letter also urges the Trump administration to expedite advertising campaigns with local press outlets and incentivize businesses to use some stimulus funds for advertising on local media, such as newspapers, radio and television.
The letter is being led by U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Bill Flores, Fred Upton and Marc Veasey.
"Local news and information on radio, television and newsprint is more in demand than ever, yet local media outlets are experiencing catastrophic losses in the advertising revenue that allows them to continue investing in providing that news to the public," the members wrote. "This national emergency has caused a near halt to local business activity and in turn, the regular and vital advertising they purchase from local media. Without advertising revenue, local media outlets cannot survive."
Advertising is a significant revenue source for many news outlets, including The Citizen. With the economic downturn and many businesses either permanently or temporarily closed, there has been a steep decline in advertising revenue.
Because of the shortfall, media companies have instituted pay cuts, furloughs or layoffs. Some have ceased operations.
The Citizen's parent company, Lee Enterprises, announced in early April that corporate executives would take pay cuts and salaried and hourly workers would be furloughed for two weeks during the current fiscal quarter. Other media companies with outlets in New York have taken similar measures due to the economic crisis.
The letter from the group of House members isn't the only effort to boost the local news industry. Nineteen U.S. senators signed a separate letter asking Senate leadership to include support for local journalism in the next coronavirus stimulus bill.
While the messages are similar, the House letter is directed to the president. They view this as a "powerful opportunity" for the Trump administration to support local news.
"To get America moving again and strengthen our communities in the midst of this evolving crisis, we must be creative and use all available tools," the members wrote. "Advertising plays an incredible role in local economies, and its importance to the sustainability of local broadcast stations and newspapers cannot be overstated."
