John Katko top House overperformer in 2020 elections

Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's 10-point win in a district that Democratic President Joe Biden won by a nearly identical margin is receiving national recognition.
Cook Political Report, a newsletter focused on national campaigns and elections, named Katko, R-Camillus, as the top overperformer in the 2020 House elections. The rating is based on Katko's margin of victory compared to former President Donald Trump's performance in the 24th Congressional District.
Katko won the 24th district by 10 points, 53 to 43%, over Democratic challenger Dana Balter. Biden's margin of victory over Trump in the district was 9 points, 53 to 44%.
The 19-percentage point swing between Katko and Trump, both Republicans, was the largest margin versus the top of the ticket in the country, according to Cook Political Report.
Katko won a fourth term in Congress despite being a top target for Democrats in 2020. After Balter captured the Democratic nomination in June, a Democratic poll found that the general election campaign was a dead heat. There were other polls released by Democrats that showed a close race between Balter and Katko.
But those polls — and independent surveys conducted by Siena College — were wrong. Katko surged ahead on election night and held a 20-point lead before the absentees were counted. While the absentee count helped Balter cut into that margin, it wasn't enough to overcome Katko's large lead. He won by nearly 35,000 votes, 182,809 to 147,877.
The 2020 election was the second time Katko outperformed his party's presidential candidate — specifically, Trump — in the 24th Congressional District.
In 2016, Trump lost by 3.6 percentage points to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 24th. Katko won his first reelection bid by 21 points over Democratic challenger Colleen Deacon and overperformed Trump by a 24-point margin.
Katko plans to run for a fifth term — he has said that he wants to serve six terms in Congress — but the district will likely be different in 2022 due to redistricting. New York could lose as many as two congressional districts next year, so changes are expected.
The new maps could make the district more friendly for Republicans, which could lead to a primary challenge. Katko has been criticized by some GOP and Conservative Party leaders for voting to impeach Trump in January. While a primary challenger hasn't emerged, a redrawn district that's favorable for Republicans could result in Katko having competition for the GOP nomination.
But there's also a possibility that a new map would help Democrats. Katko has been able to overcome the growing Democratic enrollment advantage in the existing district. That could change, though, if there are more Democratic-friendly areas, such as Ithaca and Tompkins County, added to the central New York district.
In either scenario, Katko would be vulnerable. But that doesn't mean he will be easy to defeat.
Since his first run for Congress in 2014, Katko has won three elections ('14, 2016 and 2020) by double-digit margins. His closest race was in 2018 against Balter. There were few success stories for Republicans that year, but Katko was one of them. He defeated Balter by five points to win another term.
Katko is already preparing for any challenges that come in 2022. He raised more than $400,000 in the first three months of 2021, a personal fundraising record for the first quarter of any year since he became a candidate.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.