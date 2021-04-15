John Katko top House overperformer in 2020 elections

But there's also a possibility that a new map would help Democrats. Katko has been able to overcome the growing Democratic enrollment advantage in the existing district. That could change, though, if there are more Democratic-friendly areas, such as Ithaca and Tompkins County, added to the central New York district.

In either scenario, Katko would be vulnerable. But that doesn't mean he will be easy to defeat.

Since his first run for Congress in 2014, Katko has won three elections ('14, 2016 and 2020) by double-digit margins. His closest race was in 2018 against Balter. There were few success stories for Republicans that year, but Katko was one of them. He defeated Balter by five points to win another term.

Katko is already preparing for any challenges that come in 2022. He raised more than $400,000 in the first three months of 2021, a personal fundraising record for the first quarter of any year since he became a candidate.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

