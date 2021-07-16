John Katko uses campaign cash to back GOP candidates in CNY races

As U.S. Rep. John Katko raised more than $484,000 and bolstered his campaign war chest, he shared a portion of those funds with Republican candidates running for local offices in central New York.
A review of Katko's July quarterly filing found his campaign donated $13,500 to 17 GOP candidates. Ten candidates for Onondaga County Legislature — incumbents Tim Burtis, Ken Bush, Jr., Deb Cody, Cody Kelly and John McBride, and challengers Joseph Carni, Colleen Gunnip, Mark Olson, Kevin Ryan and Stephen Skinner — each received $1,000.
Katko's campaign also contributed to at least one GOP candidate in each of his district's three other counties, Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne. Records show Katko for Congress donated $500 to Terry Wilbur, a Republican running for Oswego County clerk, and Michael Jankowski, the Wayne County clerk who is seeking reelection.
The five remaining $500 donations went to Cayuga County Republicans. Katko's campaign contributed to four county Legislature candidates — Jim Basile, Brian Dahl, David Gould and Mark Strong — and Jon Budelmann, the county district attorney who is running for surrogate court judge.
It's an unusual move for Katko, who typically gives to party committees. The Citizen examined Katko for Congress filings dating back to when he first ran in 2014. His campaign made 36 donations and only one — $1,000 to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik — was to a candidate's committee. The vast majority of his campaign's contributions went to state and local Republican and Conservative party organizations.
Since 2014, the largest beneficiaries of Katko's support are the New York Republican State Committee ($14,500), New York State Conservative Party ($7,000) and the Onondaga County Republican Committee ($6,800). His campaign also supported other GOP and Conservative committees in his district — the Oswego County Republican Committee ($2,065), Onondaga County Conservative Party ($2,000), Wayne County Conservative Party ($750), Cayuga County Republican Committee ($500), Van Buren Republicans ($250) and Wayne County Republican Committee ($250).
There were other donations or transfers to support Republicans running for Congress. His campaign provided $4,000 to the New York Republican Federal Campaign Committee and $2,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm.
But the donations directly to local candidates are significant. For at least six of the 10 Onondaga County Legislature candidates, Katko was the largest donor to their campaigns. The money will provide a huge boost to candidates in Cayuga and other smaller counties where campaigns usually aren't expensive.
Basile, who has served as mayor of Fair Haven and is running for the Cayuga County Legislature's 1st District seat, told The Citizen he has a good working relationship with Katko. They have partnered on important projects for the village, such as the pier repairs at West Barrier Bar Park.
The $500 donation will be helpful, Basile said, as he buys yard signs and other campaign materials.
"That was a big deal for me," he added.
According to Katko's campaign, he wanted to assist candidates when their campaigns are "kicking into high gear and most need an influx of cash."
The financial backing of local candidates could help Katko, who has been facing criticism from Republican and Conservative party leaders over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. There have been threats of a primary challenge and local Conservative Party leaders say they won't support him for reelection in 2022.
Katko has been raising money to run for a fifth term in Congress. He hasn't made a formal announcement but has said that he wants to serve two more terms.
