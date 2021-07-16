John Katko uses campaign cash to back GOP candidates in CNY races

As U.S. Rep. John Katko raised more than $484,000 and bolstered his campaign war chest, he shared a portion of those funds with Republican candidates running for local offices in central New York.

A review of Katko's July quarterly filing found his campaign donated $13,500 to 17 GOP candidates. Ten candidates for Onondaga County Legislature — incumbents Tim Burtis, Ken Bush, Jr., Deb Cody, Cody Kelly and John McBride, and challengers Joseph Carni, Colleen Gunnip, Mark Olson, Kevin Ryan and Stephen Skinner — each received $1,000.

Katko's campaign also contributed to at least one GOP candidate in each of his district's three other counties, Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne. Records show Katko for Congress donated $500 to Terry Wilbur, a Republican running for Oswego County clerk, and Michael Jankowski, the Wayne County clerk who is seeking reelection.

The five remaining $500 donations went to Cayuga County Republicans. Katko's campaign contributed to four county Legislature candidates — Jim Basile, Brian Dahl, David Gould and Mark Strong — and Jon Budelmann, the county district attorney who is running for surrogate court judge.