John Katko votes early as reelection campaign winds down

CAMILLUS — Joined by his family, U.S. Rep. John Katko became one of thousands of central New Yorkers to vote early.

Katko, R-Camillus, voted Thursday at the Camillus Fire Station, one of six early voting centers in Onondaga County. As the GOP congressman talked to reporters, a line of voters waited to cast their ballots.

As he walked into the polling location, Katko said he had the same thought he did six years ago when his name first appeared on the ballot in the 24th Congressional District.

"I want to go in and be a bipartisan voice and that's what I hope happens again, so I'm excited to vote," he said.

He turned to his family — his wife, Robin, and their sons joined him to vote — and added with a laugh, "I hope I got a couple votes here."

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. For the second consecutive election, his challenger is Dana Balter, a Syracuse Democrat.