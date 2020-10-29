 Skip to main content
John Katko votes early as reelection campaign winds down
top story
ELECTIONS 2020

John Katko votes early as reelection campaign winds down

Katkos

U.S. Rep. John Katko speaks to reporters after voting at the Camillus Fire Station Thursday. Pictured with Katko, R-Camillus, is his wife, Robin. 

 Robert Harding

CAMILLUS — Joined by his family, U.S. Rep. John Katko became one of thousands of central New Yorkers to vote early. 

Katko, R-Camillus, voted Thursday at the Camillus Fire Station, one of six early voting centers in Onondaga County. As the GOP congressman talked to reporters, a line of voters waited to cast their ballots. 

As he walked into the polling location, Katko said he had the same thought he did six years ago when his name first appeared on the ballot in the 24th Congressional District. 

"I want to go in and be a bipartisan voice and that's what I hope happens again, so I'm excited to vote," he said. 

He turned to his family — his wife, Robin, and their sons joined him to vote — and added with a laugh, "I hope I got a couple votes here." 

Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. For the second consecutive election, his challenger is Dana Balter, a Syracuse Democrat. 

While Katko won by five percentage points in 2018, most polls show that the race is a dead heat this year. A Siena College/Syracuse.com poll released on Sunday found that Balter and Katko are tied at 45%

There has already been high turnout reported during early voting and a large number of absentee ballots have been returned in the district's four counties. Katko acknowledged that enthusiasm, but he thinks it will benefit both parties. 

"Don't forget: Last time, the Democrats had a huge turnout and they had about an eight-point differential in turnout," he said. "I don't think you're going to see that big of a differential this time. I think it's great that there's high turnout, but it's going to be on both sides." 

With five days to go until Election Day, it's up to voters to decide whether Balter or Katko will represent the district. Early voting runs through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

Katko is confident that voters will reelect him to continue serving the 24th district. 

"I'm proud of the campaign we've run," he said. "I think our message got through that bipartisanship does work." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

