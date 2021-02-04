John Katko votes to remove fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from House committees

U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of 11 Republicans who joined Democrats on Thursday in voting to strip U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her House committee assignments.

The House of Representatives approved the resolution by a 230-199 vote. There were 219 Democrats present for the vote, and all supported removing Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, from the House Budget and Education and Labor committees.

Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement after the vote that it reaffirms his "long-held stance that hurtful rhetoric and baseless conspiracy theories have no place in our public discourse."

"I am frustrated that inaction by leaders in the House allowed this issue to rise to such a level, interrupting the pivotal work before us," he said. "As Americans continue grappling with the harsh health and economic impacts of this pandemic, we should be focused on developing consensus-driven policies to help our nation recover. We need to get back to governing."

The Democratic-led House introduced the resolution in response to Taylor Greene's long history of elevating conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, and offensive social media posts. During a floor debate, the Georgia congresswoman's past comments about assassinating prominent Democrats were mentioned.