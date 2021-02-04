John Katko votes to remove fellow GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from House committees

U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of 11 Republicans who joined Democrats on Thursday in voting to strip U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her House committee assignments.
The House of Representatives approved the resolution by a 230-199 vote. There were 219 Democrats present for the vote, and all supported removing Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, from the House Budget and Education and Labor committees.
Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement after the vote that it reaffirms his "long-held stance that hurtful rhetoric and baseless conspiracy theories have no place in our public discourse."
"I am frustrated that inaction by leaders in the House allowed this issue to rise to such a level, interrupting the pivotal work before us," he said. "As Americans continue grappling with the harsh health and economic impacts of this pandemic, we should be focused on developing consensus-driven policies to help our nation recover. We need to get back to governing."
The Democratic-led House introduced the resolution in response to Taylor Greene's long history of elevating conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, and offensive social media posts. During a floor debate, the Georgia congresswoman's past comments about assassinating prominent Democrats were mentioned.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, showed an enlarged version of a Facebook post from Taylor Greene's page. The post featured a photo of Taylor Greene holding an AR-15 next to a separate image of three Democratic congresswomen, U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. At the bottom of the post were the words, "Squad's Worst Nightmare"
Before the vote, Taylor Greene expressed regret for believing in QAnon and other conspiracy theories, including the belief that the 9/11 attacks and school shootings didn't happen. However, she did not apologize for her past remarks.
House Republicans did not act on their own to address Taylor Greene's conduct. According to reports, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, offered to remove Taylor Greene from one committee, Education and Labor. Democrats rejected that proposal and introduced the resolution to remove the Georgia Republican from both her committee assignments.
Joining Katko in supporting the resolution were two New York Republicans: U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, who represents parts of western New York, and U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, whose district includes Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.
Katko is one of three Republicans who voted to remove Taylor Greene from her committee posts and impeach former President Donald Trump. U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Fred Upton are the others.
