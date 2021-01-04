John Katko won't join other Republicans in objecting to presidential election results

As some Republicans deny the outcome of the presidential election and engage in an unprecedented attempt to overturn the result, U.S. Rep. John Katko won't be joining them in that effort.
Katko, R-Camillus, said Monday that there has been "no demonstration of widespread fraud" that would warrant overturning the election. He previously stated in December that there wasn't "hard evidence" of election fraud and he believes that Joe Biden is the president-elect.
The GOP congressman's comments came two days before more than 100 House Republicans and at least a dozen GOP senators plan to object to certifying the Electoral College results. Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by a 306 to 232 margin in the electoral vote. In the popular vote count, Biden received more than 7 million votes than Trump.
There are notable Republicans joining the effort to prevent the results from being certified. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who emerged as one of Trump's biggest backers in Congress, announced on Monday that she plans to object to "certain contested electors" on Wednesday. She claimed that she's acting to "protect our democratic process."
But Katko highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Trump campaign to call into question the election results and their repeated claims of election fraud. Trump and his supporters say that there was fraud in states he lost, such as Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. However, officials in those states — some of whom are Republicans — certified the election results. The results: Biden won those states.
After arguments in several courts, including the Supreme Court, Katko has seen enough. The burden of proof "was never met," he said, and that failure "is impactful and cannot be ignored."
"It is not the role of Congress to usurp the will of the people and the Electoral College," he said. "To do so would irrevocably alter our democracy and electoral processes. We must certify our nation's election results."
Katko, a former federal prosecutor who is the new ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, added that he will make investigating problems with election administration procedures a priority. He also plans to continue work with state and local governments to bolster election infrastructure.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.