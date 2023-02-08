Former U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign committee reported losing $14,000 to fraud at the end of 2022, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The disbursements reported by Katko's committee included $14,000 for "fraudulent bank debits." In a letter to the FEC, the campaign explained that it was "related to fraudulent checks processed through the committee bank account."

"The committee is working with the bank to retrieve the funds," the letter continues. "This fraud was external and not caused by committee personnel."

The fraudulent charges account for nearly one-quarter of the Katko campaign's disbursements in the fourth quarter of 2022. The committee's expenses totaled $59,967.

Katko, a Republican, retired at the end of 2022 after four terms in Congress. However, his campaign committee remains active — he has $902,672 in the bank as of Dec. 31.

While Katko is no longer raising money, he has used the campaign account to donate to other candidates. The most recent filing shows his committee transferred $20,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans' campaign arm. He also donated $1,500 to support Melinda McGunnigle's campaign for Onondaga County Court judge and $1,000 to state Assembly candidate Karen Ayoub.

Katko is not the only politician affected by fraudulent charges. Raw Story reported that other members of Congress and candidates have been targeted by thieves. U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, lost $670,000 to fraud. U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican from Texas, had $157,626 stolen from his campaign account.

It is unknown if the thefts are connected. Nehls' campaign told Raw Story that information was submitted to the FBI for an investigation.