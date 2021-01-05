John Lemondes, Cayuga County's new state assemblyman, outlines budget priorities

"You cannot continue to spend without restraint and without common sense," he said.

Lemondes continued, "Leading is hard. You gotta make hard decisions. The buck has been passed and it's been passed and it's been passed. We're avoiding making hard decisions. We have to look at everything independently and nothing gets away without scrutiny."

What he doesn't support is increasing taxes on the wealthy. This is one of the proposals supported by many Democrats to help close the budget deficit. But Lemondes worries that higher taxes on the wealthy will lead them to leave the state.

"I'm not a fan of punishing success," he said. "That's what we all endeavor to do is be successful. They already pay more taxes than everybody else ... Are we better off with them or without them? Because they're still mobile. They can move faster than you and I can. And they can move all their money out faster than you and I can."

As Lemondes begins his new role, he's appreciative of the opportunity to represent the 126th district. He said he's "honored" to serve in the Assembly.

Before he took office and in his first week on the job, he's been taking meetings with local stakeholders. There have been some challenges because of the pandemic, so he asked his constituents to be patient.

"I'm going to work for everybody because this stuff is impacting my kids directly, my business directly, our lives directly," he said. "So I'm not once-removed from the problems at hand. I'm mired in it just like everyone else. I just want them to know that I'm going to do everything that I can, to the extent that I can, to help solve this problem for us."

