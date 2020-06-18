John Lemondes, from biking to work as a child to running for NY Assembly

It was about 45 years ago when John Lemondes' father drove him to a central New York farm and asked the farmer to hire his young son.
That's how Lemondes' work career began and how, he said in an interview last week, the seed was planted for him to have a farm of his own someday.
Lemondes, 55, is one of two Republicans seeking the party's nomination in the 126th Assembly District. The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
The primary election is Tuesday.
Lemondes grew up in Liverpool as the youngest of four children. His father was a pharmacist — Lemondes and his siblings worked at the pharmacy at different times. But it was the experience on the farm after Lemondes' fifth-grade year that led him to where he is today.
"My father took me and said, 'My boy needs to work,'" Lemondes recalled. "He took me right to the owner of the farm. And they were great. I'll never forget the farmer. He was an older man, my father's age. He looks down and says, 'He looks a little small.'"
As a 10- or 11-year-old at the time, there was a question of how Lemondes would get to work at the farm. His father drove him to the farm for the impromptu job interview, but that was a one-off. When the farmer asked about his transportation to work, his father said he would ride his bike.
That memory highlights two parts of Lemondes' background. He says his parents "drilled work ethic" and "there were no freebies at all." He worked on another farm as a teenager before heading to college. He earned an agricultural science degree at Penn State University.
After college, Lemondes joined the Army. His 27-year career included deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. When he retired in 2014, he decided to return to central New York.
That year, Lemondes decided to run for Congress in New York's 24th Congressional District — a district that includes all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, both of which are in the 126th Assembly District. He was one of several Republicans who were interested in the GOP nomination to challenge then-Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei.
At a nominating convention, Lemondes finished second behind eventual U.S. Rep. John Katko. After his first campaign ended, he shifted his focus to a passion that developed as a child: farming.
Lemondes and his wife, Martha, bought a 488-acre farm in LaFayette. The farm is named Elly's Acres in memory of their daughter who died in 2016. On the farm, the Lemondes family raises sheep and lamb. Lemondes said he wants to expand the farm's operations to include maple syrup production.
As a farmer, Lemondes became active in several agriculture-related organizations. He is a member of the New York Farm Bureau and is on the board of directors for the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District. Before running for state Assembly, he was president of the Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York State. He's also involved with the American Sheep Industry Association.
Agriculture is an important industry in the 126th Assembly District, which is why Lemondes thinks his experience will be an asset if he's elected to the state Legislature. He also believes, as a small business owner, that he offers a different perspective than other lawmakers.
During his campaign, Lemondes has prioritized four issues: Addressing population outmigration, the state's high minimum wage, taxes and utility rates.
"Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, it doesn't matter," he said. "Those things are hurting us all. There's a happy medium there somewhere. It's not where we are at the extreme."
Lemondes was a late entrant into the Assembly race. He was selected by Republican, Conservative and Independence party leaders to replace Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan attorney, on the ballot.
In addition to the three parties, his list of endorsers continues to grow. His supporters include Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner and Springport Supervisor David Schenck.
The most notable endorsement he's received is from Assemblyman Gary Finch. Finch, R-Springport, is retiring after more than 20 years in the state Assembly. He is supporting Lemondes to succeed him as the 126th district's representative.
"This is a guy with a lot of experience that's had a lot of opportunity to gauge and assess people, their motives, their skills, their desire and taking all of that into account, he decided to endorse me," Lemondes said. "I'm honored by that. I hope that gives confidence to people that I will work for them in the way that they would expect."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.