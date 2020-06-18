John Lemondes, from biking to work as a child to running for NY Assembly

It was about 45 years ago when John Lemondes' father drove him to a central New York farm and asked the farmer to hire his young son.

That's how Lemondes' work career began and how, he said in an interview last week, the seed was planted for him to have a farm of his own someday.

Lemondes, 55, is one of two Republicans seeking the party's nomination in the 126th Assembly District. The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.

The primary election is Tuesday.

Lemondes grew up in Liverpool as the youngest of four children. His father was a pharmacist — Lemondes and his siblings worked at the pharmacy at different times. But it was the experience on the farm after Lemondes' fifth-grade year that led him to where he is today.

"My father took me and said, 'My boy needs to work,'" Lemondes recalled. "He took me right to the owner of the farm. And they were great. I'll never forget the farmer. He was an older man, my father's age. He looks down and says, 'He looks a little small.'"