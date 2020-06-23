John Lemondes opens sizable lead over Danny Fitzpatrick in NY Assembly GOP primary

John Lemondes has a double-digit lead in the Republican primary for the 126th Assembly District seat.
According to the early voting and election night tally, Lemondes is ahead 1,772 votes to Danny Fitzpatrick's 1,165.
There will be at least 2,997 absentee ballots to count in the district. Voters had until Tuesday to either deliver in-person or mail the ballots to their elections board.
Fitzpatrick and Lemondes, both of whom live in LaFayette, are running to succeed Assemblyman Gary Finch in the 126th Assembly District. Finch, a Springport Republican, announced in February that he will not seek reelection this year.
Lemondes launched his campaign in March after Ken Bush III withdrew from the race. Bush was the GOP designee for the 126th district, but decided to end his campaign due to personal reasons. Republican leaders, along with the Conservative and Independence parties, chose Lemondes to replace Bush on the ballot.
Fitzpatrick, who is in his second term as LaFayette town supervisor, has been a state Assembly candidate since February. He finished behind Bush in the designation process, but opted to remain in the race and force a primary.
While Lemondes has the party's backing, Fitzpatrick outspent the GOP-endorsed candidate by a 3-to-1 margin in the weeks leading up to the primary. Fitzpatrick told The Citizen Tuesday that he aimed to raise $40,000 for his Assembly campaign. He actually raised closer to $60,000.
The funding helped him air two television commercials and reach thousands of voters by either phone or text message.
"I never expected we'd be able to make that work with what we were dealing with during COVID-19 and our Republican primary for the state Assembly," Fitzpatrick said. "Every moment that I wasn't working for the town or working at (the Onondaga County Water Authority), I was working at this. I haven't had a moment off probably since Feb. 5."
The experience for Lemondes has been different. He has been a political candidate before — he sought the Republican nomination for Congress in 2014. But he didn't advance far enough in the process to see his name on the ballot. That changed Tuesday when he voted in LaFayette.
He was eager to vote in person after casting absentee ballots during his 27-year Army career. Since his retirement from the Army, he lives with his wife and two children on a 488-acre farm.
Seeing his name on the ballot, Lemondes said, was a reminder of the duty ahead.
"My name's been on a lot of things in the Army, but this is different," he said. "This is representation of home and community and in light of all the problems that are plaguing us right now, it was a real wake-up call to what needs to happen and my role in that and what I bring to it."
