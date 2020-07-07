John Lemondes wins NY Assembly GOP primary in race to succeed Gary Finch

Despite Fitzpatrick's advantage, it was Lemondes who won the support of most Republican voters. After the early and election night votes were counted, Lemondes held a 614-vote lead over Fitzpatrick. He had an eight-point lead over Fitzpatrick in Onondaga County, their home county, and large leads in Chenango and Cortland counties.

Cayuga County padded Lemondes' lead. After the election night count, he led by a 2-to-1 margin over Fitzpatrick in one of the district's largest counties.

Lemondes didn't declare victory and Fitzpatrick didn't concede because there were thousands of absentee ballots to count. There wasn't a major shift in Chenango and Cortland counties, where Lemondes won by 14 and 21 points. Onondaga County finished counting absentees on Monday and while Fitzpatrick narrowed the gap, Lemondes still won the county by 15 votes.

Cayuga County remained a Lemondes stronghold once the absentee ballots were counted. He finished with 1,294 votes in the county to win it by a 64 to 36% margin.

Now that Lemondes has won the primary, his focus shifts to the general election. His opponent is Democratic nominee Dia Carabajal, an Auburn resident who previously served on the city council and school board.