John Mannion aims to represent Cayuga, Onondaga counties in NY Senate

While how aid is distributed remains a problem, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a new challenge. Because of a budget deficit, the state is withholding aid from districts.

"We have to make sure that we provide an enriched and varied public education for our children," Mannion said.

The potential solutions he supports to address any gaps in funding include increasing taxes for the wealthiest New Yorkers, legalizing and taxing marijuana and allowing mobile sports betting. The state permits sports betting, but the wagers have to be placed inside a casino. There isn't a mobile component.

Ethics reform is also high on Mannion's to-do list. Even though there has been some progress on the issue over the years, he believes there's more that can be done to crack down on public corruption. He's supportive of efforts to revamp the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

Mannion's other priorities include the environment — he wants to focus on protecting drinking water supplies in the 50th district — and health care. He also wants to help businesses that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.