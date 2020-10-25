John Mannion and Angi Renna, on the issues: NY Senate candidates on taxes, bail and more

"There are still crimes on the list that are no longer bail-eligible that should be because they trend toward violent crimes or potential violent crimes," she said.

Mannion: He agrees that reform was needed to address the cash bail system, which he says was broken. An outright repeal of the bail reform law "would be a mistake," he said. He views his role as communicating with both sides of the issue to find ways to get the law right.

Education funding

Mannion: Calling the state school aid formula "flawed," he says it's time to fix the way schools are funded in New York.

"They're underfunded every year," he said. "I do think when we're trying to balance this budget going forward we have to make the children of this state a high priority. We can't balance the budget on the backs of kids."

He argues that education funding should be a focus, especially now that teachers are working through the pandemic to teach either in-person or remote classes.

Renna: The problem with the foundation aid formula, she said, is that it uses outdated data. That affects how much some school districts receive from the state.

"They know how to fix it," she said. "They just, as politicians, don't want to because it's going to make them look bad because their districts might suffer for a few years when they pull back aid that they shouldn't have gotten and it goes to schools that should have gotten it. That's really the problem."

