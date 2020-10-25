John Mannion and Angi Renna, on the issues: NY Senate candidates on taxes, bail and more

There are major differences between John Mannion and Angi Renna, the two candidates vying for the 50th Senate District seat.
The Citizen interviewed Mannion, D-Geddes, and Renna, R-Manlius, to discuss their positions on the key issues in the 50th district race.
Taxes
Mannion: He believes that to address the $14.5 billion state budget deficit, a tax increase on the wealthiest New Yorkers should be considered. He doesn't support actions that could result in income or property tax hikes for a vast majority of residents. He favors other potential revenue streams, including legalizing marijuana and mobile sports betting.
Renna: "We've got a lot of work to do to make this a better tax climate," she said.
Property taxes are still high, she said. One proposal she supports is having the state cover the local share of Medicaid costs. Under the existing system, counties collect property taxes and pay for their share of Medicaid. She thinks that will help alleviate the local property tax burden. But first, she said the state needs to get its budget situation under control. Right now, there is a $14 billion largely due to the pandemic.
She also wants to bring businesses to central New York that can boost sales tax revenue.
State COVID-19 relief
Renna: She thinks that the state's role should include providing relief to schools. That relief includes technological equipment for students and personal protective equipment to allow for in-person instruction. She wants to help businesses overcome the pandemic's economic impact. One example she gave is her women's business agenda, which includes several provisions. One part of it is a bill to assist families with childcare expenses.
Mannion: One role for the state, Mannion says, is to ensure that local employers have the funding or the supplies to perform COVID-19 testing. He also wants to make sure that local governments, especially health departments, are properly funded so they can perform contact tracing investigations and help prevent the spread of the virus. He says grants haven't been delivered to some organizations in the district because of a lack of representation.
Executive powers
Mannion: While he acknowledges that the emergency is not over and that there is a need for "swift, decisive decisions," he says the state Legislature granted the governor certain powers during the pandemic and can rein those in at any point.
"Any time powers are being passed over to a limited number of individuals we have to be diligent to make sure that there's not abuse there," he said.
Renna: "This is not how our government is supposed to be run," Renna said. She adds that the state has "far surpassed" the point where Gov. Andrew Cuomo should have so much authority over the emergency response. She thinks it's time for the state Legislature to be actively involved in the process and rein in the governor's powers.
Economic development
Renna: She compared the regional economic development councils to the "Hunger Games." She thinks there needs to be a better way to distribute funding and focus more on a regional approach than a statewide competition. She also believes that local and regional leaders should make decisions about how state funding is spent on economic development projects. And she supports rewarding long-term employers that have chosen to stay in New York despite the state's business climate.
Mannion: He supports "extensive oversight" when spending public dollars on economic development projects. He thinks Auburn, among other areas in central New York, have well-coordinated plans for boosting economic growth. But he also opposes a "Hunger Games approach" to economic development — a reference to the state regional economic development council awards competition.
He supports a "long-term vision" to invest state dollars in central New York's strengths, such as agriculture, the environment, health care and transportation.
Water quality
Mannion: He says his background will benefit the district, which has parts of the Finger Lakes and other water bodies. (He is an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus.) He supports the work of certain groups, such as the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, but recognized that they can't do the work on their own.
"They need state funds and they need people to come and help to make sure that we are proactive when it comes to the problems with harmful algal blooms or when it comes to concentrated toxins in our environment." He added that it needs to be a high priority for state government.
Renna: She supports the Department of Environmental Conservation's mitigation plans, calling them "robust." She also referenced an article that 20% of the nutrient loading is due to the erosion of roadways. She supports additional funding for infrastructure to prevent nutrients from getting into the watersheds.
Bail reform
Renna: This has been a top priority for Renna during her campaign. She supports the repeal of the bail reform law. She thinks it should've been a standalone bill that was debated in the state Legislature. She also believes stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, should've been involved in the discussions.
"There are still crimes on the list that are no longer bail-eligible that should be because they trend toward violent crimes or potential violent crimes," she said.
Mannion: He agrees that reform was needed to address the cash bail system, which he says was broken. An outright repeal of the bail reform law "would be a mistake," he said. He views his role as communicating with both sides of the issue to find ways to get the law right.
Education funding
Mannion: Calling the state school aid formula "flawed," he says it's time to fix the way schools are funded in New York.
"They're underfunded every year," he said. "I do think when we're trying to balance this budget going forward we have to make the children of this state a high priority. We can't balance the budget on the backs of kids."
He argues that education funding should be a focus, especially now that teachers are working through the pandemic to teach either in-person or remote classes.
Renna: The problem with the foundation aid formula, she said, is that it uses outdated data. That affects how much some school districts receive from the state.
"They know how to fix it," she said. "They just, as politicians, don't want to because it's going to make them look bad because their districts might suffer for a few years when they pull back aid that they shouldn't have gotten and it goes to schools that should have gotten it. That's really the problem."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
