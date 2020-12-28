John Mannion casts first vote (virtually) as NY senator

State Sen. John Mannion achieved a milestone on Monday during the state Senate's special session.

He cast his first vote as a state senator.

Mannion, D-Geddes, participated in the session virtually as the Senate met to consider eviction protection legislation. The goal of the bill is to ensure that tenants who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic aren't evicted from their homes.

In an interview Monday, Mannion said he supported the legislation because he believes it will not only help tenants but also landlords in upstate New York.

"They're doing their part in this crisis to not evict people ... They need protections also, and that's what the bill does," he said. He also stressed the importance of the protections for tenants because of the pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis.

The state Assembly and Senate passed the protections on Monday. It now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk for his signature. He has said that he will sign the legislation.