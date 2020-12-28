John Mannion casts first vote (virtually) as NY senator

State Sen. John Mannion achieved a milestone on Monday during the state Senate's special session.
He cast his first vote as a state senator.
Mannion, D-Geddes, participated in the session virtually as the Senate met to consider eviction protection legislation. The goal of the bill is to ensure that tenants who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic aren't evicted from their homes.
In an interview Monday, Mannion said he supported the legislation because he believes it will not only help tenants but also landlords in upstate New York.
"They're doing their part in this crisis to not evict people ... They need protections also, and that's what the bill does," he said. He also stressed the importance of the protections for tenants because of the pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis.
The state Assembly and Senate passed the protections on Monday. It now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk for his signature. He has said that he will sign the legislation.
Mannion was able to take office early and fill out the remainder of the current two-year term because the seat was vacant before April 1. His predecessor, Bob Antonacci, was elected in 2018 and served one year in office. He resigned at the end of last year after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
Mannion was sworn into office on Dec. 16. He will take the oath again, this time for a full two-year term, on Jan. 1.
He is continuing to fill his staff and beginning the day-to-day work of a state lawmaker. He said he participated in the session virtually instead of traveling to Albany because he already scheduled meetings with local leaders.
With his first vote on Monday, he's eager to continue to his work representing the 50th Senate District.
"It feels great," he said. "I will say we've lacked a senator for a year, so that's important for me. I am excited to do this. I have done my research on this bill and will continue to on others. It's exciting. I take this job very seriously and hope to be a good representative for central New York."
