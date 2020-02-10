John Mannion endorsed in NY Senate campaign by local government employees' union

Mannion is running to represent the 50th district, which became an open seat when former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned at the end of 2019. Antonacci was elected in November to become a state Supreme Court judge.

Antonacci and Mannion ran against each other for the 50th district seat in 2018 after former state Sen. John DeFrancisco declined to run for another term. Antonacci won the race by less than 3,000 votes.

With AFSCME Council 66's support in the race, Mannion said it will help him get his message out to voters in the district.

"As our next state senator, I will fight for middle- and working-class New Yorkers and for our central New York priorities and values," he said.

Mannion is prepared to run in a special election — if Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls one. Cuomo has hinted that he will call a special election to fill some open seats, including the 50th.