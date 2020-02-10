John Mannion endorsed in NY Senate campaign by local government employees' union

John Mannion secured the support of another union in his bid for the 50th state Senate District seat.
AFSCME Council 66, which represents 8,500 local government and nonprofit workers in upstate New York and the Hudson Valley, endorsed Mannion on Monday. The Westvale Democrat already has the support of New York State United Teachers, which represents educators across the state, and two local unions — Auburn Firefighters Local 1446 and Auburn Police Local 195.
Steve Barnum, who is president of AFSCME Council 400 and an executive board member of AFSCME Council 66, believes Mannion will be "an outstanding voice" for central New York workers.
"Throughout his years as an educator and public school teacher, John has demonstrated his dedication to our community and he understands the needs of working families in this region," Barnum said in a statement.
Mannion is running to represent the 50th district, which became an open seat when former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned at the end of 2019. Antonacci was elected in November to become a state Supreme Court judge.
You have free articles remaining.
Antonacci and Mannion ran against each other for the 50th district seat in 2018 after former state Sen. John DeFrancisco declined to run for another term. Antonacci won the race by less than 3,000 votes.
With AFSCME Council 66's support in the race, Mannion said it will help him get his message out to voters in the district.
"As our next state senator, I will fight for middle- and working-class New Yorkers and for our central New York priorities and values," he said.
Mannion is prepared to run in a special election — if Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls one. Cuomo has hinted that he will call a special election to fill some open seats, including the 50th.
Democrats in Cayuga and Onondaga counties have already designated Mannion to run in a special election. Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey has said that his party will be more focused on winning in November, although he didn't rule out running a candidate in the special election.
The GOP committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties designated Angela Renna, a Manlius Republican, to run for the 50th district seat. Renna received the party endorsements on Friday and Saturday.
The 50th will be a high priority for both parties this year. For Democrats, it could help them pad their majority in the state Senate. Republicans need to win the seat to help in their bid to, at some point, retake the majority.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.