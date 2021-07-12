John Mannion raises $103K for 2022 NY Senate reelection campaign

Democratic state Sen. John Mannion opened his 2022 reelection campaign with a six-figure fundraising haul.

Mannion, D-Geddes, raised more than $103,000 and has nearly $100,000 in the bank. The preliminary figures were provided by his campaign. His filing must be submitted to the state Board of Elections this week.

It's a strong showing for Mannion, who is a freshman state senator. He was elected in 2020 to represent the 50th Senate District that includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

"I feel great about it," he said in an interview Monday. "It's great to have that support. Fundraising, as I think most people who are in positions like mine would agree, it's not my favorite thing to do. But the fact that I think we've established ourselves as an office that gets things done and hopefully I've established myself as a senator that's done some good things for central New York and beyond ... I think people are seeing that and the support is there."

Mannion is a potential target for Republicans in 2022. Democrats hold 43 of the 63 seats in the Senate, so the GOP conference is looking to cut into that advantage.