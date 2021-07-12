John Mannion raises $103K for 2022 NY Senate reelection campaign

Democratic state Sen. John Mannion opened his 2022 reelection campaign with a six-figure fundraising haul.
Mannion, D-Geddes, raised more than $103,000 and has nearly $100,000 in the bank. The preliminary figures were provided by his campaign. His filing must be submitted to the state Board of Elections this week.
It's a strong showing for Mannion, who is a freshman state senator. He was elected in 2020 to represent the 50th Senate District that includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
"I feel great about it," he said in an interview Monday. "It's great to have that support. Fundraising, as I think most people who are in positions like mine would agree, it's not my favorite thing to do. But the fact that I think we've established ourselves as an office that gets things done and hopefully I've established myself as a senator that's done some good things for central New York and beyond ... I think people are seeing that and the support is there."
Mannion is a potential target for Republicans in 2022. Democrats hold 43 of the 63 seats in the Senate, so the GOP conference is looking to cut into that advantage.
The 50th Senate District has a narrow Democratic enrollment advantage — 71,984 Democrats to 66,102 Republicans, according to the state Board of Elections. But the district could be different in 2022.
An independent commission will redraw the district lines based on the new Census numbers. While the number of Senate districts will remain the same, the districts could change. That process is expected to begin later this year.
The state Legislature must sign off on the final maps, so Mannion could benefit from Democratic control of both houses.
Mannion is a former teacher at West Genesee High School. He narrowly lost the 50th Senate District race in 2018 before returning and winning two years later.
Since being sworn in as a senator in December, he is a member of seven Senate committees. He chairs the Senate Disabilities Committee and serves on the Children and Families, Civil Service and Pensions, Education, Environmental Conservation, Housing, Construction and Community Development, and Internet and Technology committees.
"John Mannion is a valued part of our Senate majority and he's delivering real results for central New Yorkers," said state Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy majority leader and chair of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee. "Voters can already see the positive results of his hard work, and this campaign finance filing makes clear he will have the resources he needs to win with the full support of our conference."
