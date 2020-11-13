John Mannion winning two-thirds of absentees, narrows Angi Renna's lead in NY Senate race

The totals in Cayuga and Onondaga counties don't include ballots that are being challenged, mostly by Renna's campaign. There are more than 1,000 objections that may have to be reviewed by a state Supreme Court judge before the ballots are counted.

With the latest absentee ballot counts, Renna maintains the lead in the 50th district race with 66,271 votes to Mannion's 62,485. But it's Mannion who has a clear advantage with three-quarters of the absentee ballots to count in the 50th district.

He's winning 65% of the absentee ballots and is gaining support even in traditionally GOP areas. In more Democratic-friendly election districts, he's overperformed.

In the final three Auburn election districts counted Friday, he received 186 votes. Renna garnered 60 votes. Democrats comprise a plurality (about 40%) of the voters in each of those election districts, yet he won the absentees with at least 70% of the vote.

There are about 30,000 absentee ballots left to count, but the process has stalled because of a COVID-19 exposure affecting the Onondaga County Board of Elections. A board employee tested positive for the virus and the county's election commissioners, Dustin Czarny and Michele Sardo, were informed of the result on Friday.