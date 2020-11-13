John Mannion winning two-thirds of absentees, narrows Angi Renna's lead in NY Senate race

Before Onondaga County stopped counting absentee ballots on Friday, John Mannion continued to slash Angi Renna's lead in the 50th state Senate District race.
Mannion, D-Geddes, is winning two-thirds of the absentee ballots in Onondaga County, 5,047 to 2,257. The support in the district's largest county has helped him reduce Renna's lead from 7,228 votes on election night to 3,786 after more absentee and affidavit ballots were counted on Friday.
Cayuga County finished its canvass of absentee ballots in the 50th district. Mannion finished with 1,367 votes, while Renna netted 715. Mannion won 60% of the absentees in the county.
|SD-50
|Election night
|Absentees
|Total
|Percent
|Renna
|63,299
|2,972
|66,271
|51.47%
|Mannion
|56,071
|6,414
|62,485
|48.53%
The totals in Cayuga and Onondaga counties don't include ballots that are being challenged, mostly by Renna's campaign. There are more than 1,000 objections that may have to be reviewed by a state Supreme Court judge before the ballots are counted.
Support Local Journalism
With the latest absentee ballot counts, Renna maintains the lead in the 50th district race with 66,271 votes to Mannion's 62,485. But it's Mannion who has a clear advantage with three-quarters of the absentee ballots to count in the 50th district.
He's winning 65% of the absentee ballots and is gaining support even in traditionally GOP areas. In more Democratic-friendly election districts, he's overperformed.
In the final three Auburn election districts counted Friday, he received 186 votes. Renna garnered 60 votes. Democrats comprise a plurality (about 40%) of the voters in each of those election districts, yet he won the absentees with at least 70% of the vote.
There are about 30,000 absentee ballots left to count, but the process has stalled because of a COVID-19 exposure affecting the Onondaga County Board of Elections. A board employee tested positive for the virus and the county's election commissioners, Dustin Czarny and Michele Sardo, were informed of the result on Friday.
While the employee hasn't been at work since Nov. 5 and wasn't involved in the absentee ballot counts, the board's staff had contact with them and may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The board's employees, including Czarny and Sardo, have been tested for COVID-19. They are awaiting the results of the tests before they can resume counting absentee ballots.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.