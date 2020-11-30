John Mannion wins Auburn-area NY Senate race, pads Democratic supermajority

After Onondaga County finished its count for the day, Mannion surged ahead. His lead is 2,299 votes and is expected to grow as the remaining 15,000 absentee ballots are counted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the tally was updated, Renna conceded the race and congratulated Mannion on his victory.

"It's been a long, hard-fought campaign, in the middle of a pandemic, and I want to thank every person on my team, every volunteer and every person who came out to vote for me from the bottom of my heart," Renna said. "Unfortunately, our efforts have fallen short after holding a lead on Election Day."

Mannion, an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus, first ran for the 50th district seat in 2018. He narrowly lost to former Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci, a Republican. Antonacci kept the seat previously held by John DeFrancisco in GOP hands.

But Antonacci resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019 after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special election in April to fill the vacancy. However, COVID-19 interrupted that plan.