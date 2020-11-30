John Mannion wins Auburn-area NY Senate race, pads Democratic supermajority

John Mannion overcame an election night deficit to capture a New York state Senate seat that's been held by central New York Republicans for more than 50 years.
After Onondaga County resumed its absentee ballot canvass on Monday, Mannion, D-Geddes, quickly erased Republican candidate Angi Renna's lead in the 50th Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Renna, R-Manlius, was ahead by 7,228 votes on election night and up by nearly 3,800 votes when the absentee count was suspended on Nov. 13 due to a COVID-19 exposure.
Onondaga County paused its process for two weeks after there were 10 positive cases among the elections board's staff. They restarted the count on Monday with help from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
When the county reported the results of its morning tally, Mannion sliced Renna's lead to below 2,000 votes. Before the elections board could post its afternoon count, Mannion's campaign declared victory.
"This isn't just a victory for my campaign, it's a win for the hardworking residents of this community and for our entire region," Mannion said in a statement. "For too long, we have been left behind, and I look forward to working with my Senate Democratic majority colleagues to ensure this community and communities throughout upstate receive the state support and investment we deserve."
After Onondaga County finished its count for the day, Mannion surged ahead. His lead is 2,299 votes and is expected to grow as the remaining 15,000 absentee ballots are counted.
Once the tally was updated, Renna conceded the race and congratulated Mannion on his victory.
"It's been a long, hard-fought campaign, in the middle of a pandemic, and I want to thank every person on my team, every volunteer and every person who came out to vote for me from the bottom of my heart," Renna said. "Unfortunately, our efforts have fallen short after holding a lead on Election Day."
Mannion, an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus, first ran for the 50th district seat in 2018. He narrowly lost to former Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci, a Republican. Antonacci kept the seat previously held by John DeFrancisco in GOP hands.
But Antonacci resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019 after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a special election in April to fill the vacancy. However, COVID-19 interrupted that plan.
Because of the pandemic, Cuomo postponed the special election until June — the same date as the state's primary election. It was eventually canceled and the decision was made to wait until the general election in November to fill the seat for a full two-year term.
With Mannion's victory, Democrats will hold 43 of 63 seats in the state Senate. The party needed to win 42 seats to claim a supermajority.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins welcomed Mannion to the conference.
"John will be a strong voice for his constituents and joins a large group of senators representing upstate New York residents," Stewart-Cousins said. "John's experience and lifelong commitment to his community will be invaluable as the Senate Democratic Conference moves forward helping our entire state emerge from this pandemic and economic crisis stronger and better prepared for the future."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net.
