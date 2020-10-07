Joseph L. Bruno, former NY Senate majority leader, dies at 91

In the five years following his indictment, Bruno endured two federal criminal trials, the first ending with his 2009 conviction on two of eight corruption charges — a jury verdict that was later reversed by a federal appeals court in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. At his second trial in December 2014, a jury acquitted Bruno on the two remaining felony counts he faced.

"I put my head down when I heard 'not guilty, not guilty' because I was kind of trying to comprehend what I just heard," Bruno said at a post-trial celebration that day. "Honest to God, I dedicated my adult life to public service. ... No one can imagine, unless you have experienced it, to have the government, the United States of America, trying to put you in prison — for the rest of your life, probably, in my case."

Bruno was born on April 8, 1929, at the Glens Falls home of his parents, Vitaliano and Rachael Catherine Bruno, both of whom had emigrated from Italy with their families. The third-oldest of eight children, he endured a hardscrabble upbringing in a flat by the railroad tracks that had no running hot water and an oil stove its only heat source.

Years later — after entering politics — Bruno would say that his support for labor unions was shaped by watching his father abused in low-paying jobs, including as a railroad worker and shoveling coal in a paper mill.