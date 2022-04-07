Josh Riley for Congress, backed by small-dollar donors, has big fundraising quarter

In less than two months, Josh Riley made a statement with a six-figure fundraising haul in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Riley, D-Ithaca, raised more than $360,000 in the first quarter of 2022, according to preliminary figures released by his campaign. Two-thirds of the donations were $50 or less, his campaign said, and more than half of the contributions were received after the state Legislature redrew congressional district lines.

While fundraising numbers aren't available for each of the five other candidates in the Democratic primary, Riley's campaign said he raised $100,000 more in the quarter and has $100,000 more cash on hand available for the primary than his nearest competitor. (He has more than $550,000 in the bank, according to his campaign.)

Riley, who is not accepting donations from corporate political action committees, felt it was important to set an example and do his part to combat the influence of dark money in elections. He has been endorsed by Defend the Vote, a national voting rights organization. One of the reasons the group endorsed him is his past work on an amendment to reverse the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, which allows corporations and unions to spend unlimited amounts on political communications.

"It makes fundraising more difficult, but I think it's the right thing to do," he told The Citizen on Wednesday.

Riley's first-quarter fundraising haul outperformed former Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter's total receipts in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Balter, who was the party's nominee in the Syracuse-area congressional district, raised $187,450 in the first quarter of 2020 and $120,024 in the same quarter four years ago.

Balter has endorsed Riley in the new 22nd district.

Riley, who is an Endicott native, planned to challenge U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the former 22nd Congressional District. But when the district maps were redrawn, a chunk of that district was placed into the new 19th district. U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat, is in the incumbent in that district.

To avoid a primary against Delgado, Riley opted to move into the newly drawn 22nd comprised of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. He announced that decision in early February.

Riley also took steps this week to qualify for the June 28 primary election. He submitted more than three times the number of signatures required (1,250) to secure a spot on the ballot. He is also filing petitions for the Working Families Party line. The party endorsed him in March.

He credited the efforts of his volunteers in each of the district's eight counties for helping him get on the ballot. He also viewed the month-long petitioning process as a valuable experience since it allowed him to communicate directly with voters.

"A lot of families across upstate New York are having conversations at their kitchen tables right now about how to make ends meet. A lot of families are living paycheck to paycheck, at best," he said, recalling that his parents had similar discussions when he was a child. "We need an agenda in Washington that really puts the interests of working families first."

Riley is one of three Democrats — Francis Conole and Vanessa Fajans-Turner are the others — who have submitted petitions to get on the June 28 primary ballot. Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts also circulated petitions, but they have yet to submit them to the state Board of Elections. The deadline to file petitions is Thursday.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

