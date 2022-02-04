Josh Riley joins Democratic field in race to represent Auburn, Syracuse in Congress

Josh Riley was a Democratic candidate in the old 22nd Congressional District. He will continue his campaign in the new 22nd Congressional District.

Riley is the fifth Democrat running in the redrawn 22nd district that is comprised of eight counties, including all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties. The cities of Auburn, Cortland, Geneva, Ithaca and Syracuse are in the district.

The 22nd district is an open seat. U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who represents portions of the new district, announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

Before the announcement on Friday, Riley planned to challenge U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican. But the current 22nd district was split up when state legislators redrew the congressional district maps.

Riley, an Endicott native, lives in an area that is now part of the 19th Congressional District. U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat, is the incumbent in the new district. Riley did not want to pursue a primary challenge against Delgado.

The U.S. Constitution does not require members of Congress to live in the districts they represent. But Riley intends to move into the 22nd district as he campaigns for the seat.

"While the district's boundaries have changed, the key issues have not," he said. "Upstate New Yorkers have been sold out by a political and economic system that rewards special interests and hurts working families. Upstate New York has experienced a generation of job losses while Wall Street has seen corporate profits soar. Many upstate New Yorkers are living paycheck to paycheck while the top 1% have accumulated more wealth than the entire middle class combined. And politicians continue to receive payouts from corporate PACs while everyday Americans are left to foot the bill."

Riley is an attorney — he graduated from the College of William & Mary and Harvard Law School — and worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. Maurice Hinchey. He also had a fellowship on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee during U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy's tenure as chair. His experience also includes a stint as a policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Labor. He has since had a private law practice.

Riley's entry shakes up the 22nd district race. He raised $416,200 in the fourth quarter of 2021, more than any of the four other Democrats in the field. Francis Conole, who had the best fundraising performance before Riley decided to run in the 22nd, raised $202,275 in the fourth quarter. Conole, D-Syracuse, has raised $439,638 since launching his second bid for Congress last summer.

The other Democrats in the race are Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor; Chol Majok, a Syracuse city councilor; and Steven Holden. The primary election will be held on June 28.

Riley thinks he has the experience to represent central New York.

"I believe that all upstate New Yorkers deserve a square deal: If you work hard, play by the rules and treat others with decency, then you should have a fair shot at the middle class," he said. "When I'm elected to Congress, I will work every day to create new jobs and economic opportunities that lift everyone up and bring everyone along."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

