Josh Riley wins support of national progressive group in run for Congress

Josh Riley does not know what district he will be running in, but he is gathering more support in his campaign for Congress.

Democracy for America, a national progressive organization founded by Howard Dean, has endorsed Riley, D-Ithaca, for Congress. The group has previously supported central New York candidates for Congress, including Dana Balter in 2020. Balter, a Syracuse Democrat, has backed Riley in his bid for the House.

"Right now, voters in upstate New York face multiple crises at once: Bad trade deals and corporate greed that have moved good jobs overseas, a climate crisis threatening the natural beauty of the region, a democracy that remains imperiled by dark money, special interests, and partisan gerrymandering, and now, a potentially dangerous court ruling rolling back a woman's right to choose," said Chris Scott, DFA's chief political officer.

"We know that in Congress, Josh Riley will be a champion for equal rights and working families, taking on corrupt corporations, fighting to put people over politics, and making bold investments that will not only save our planet, but create good-paying union jobs in the process. We are excited to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working with him when elected."

Democracy for America is the latest national group to endorse Riley for Congress. Defend the Vote, a national voting rights organization, announced its support of Riley's campaign in March.

Riley has been endorsed by the state Working Families Party and the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277, a building trades union.

Democracy for America's support will likely come with a donation. In the past, candidates have received financial help from the organization after winning its endorsement.

In a statement, Riley said he's proud of the endorsement from Democracy for America.

"Together with DFA's grassroots-driven organization, we are going to make our democracy stronger, our economy fairer, our planet greener, and women's reproductive rights more secure," he said. "I'm grateful for DFA's support, and I'm looking forward to all we will accomplish together."

Riley and other New York candidates will get their new districts later this month. After the state Court of Appeals ruled that the maps are unconstitutional, a special master is tasked with redrawing congressional district lines.

Before the decision, Riley was a candidate in the now-former 22nd Congressional District, which included part of Cayuga County and all of Onondaga County.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

