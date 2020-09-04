Judge's ruling sets up three-way race for Congress in central NY

The Working Families Party nominated Williams, a Syracuse attorney, for a judgeship in Queens and named Balter as his substitute on the ballot. But three people, including Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey, filed a lawsuit challenging the nominating process. They argued that the party, which held a judicial nominating convention, lacked a quorum and that there wasn't "proportional representation" among the delegates because state Assembly districts within the judicial district were either underrepresented or unrepresented at the convention.

State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte ruled Friday that since the convention was not properly constituted and the nomination is a "legal nullity," Williams wasn't nominated to be a candidate for a state judicial seat. DelConte added that Williams wasn't permitted to decline the Working Families Party's nomination to be its candidate in the 24th Congressional District.

DelConte ordered Williams' name to be removed from the 11th Judicial District ballot and restores him as the Working Families Party candidate in the 24th district race.

Balter's campaign and Williams could not be immediately reached for comment. At the time of publication, it's unknown if either candidate will appeal the ruling.