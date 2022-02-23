Julie Abbott, Onondaga County legislator, challenging state Sen. John Mannion

Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott wants to take her public service to the next level.

Abbott is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge state Sen. John Mannion in the newly drawn 52nd Senate District. The district includes the city of Auburn and towns of Owasco and Sennett in Cayuga County, along with a portion of Syracuse and 10 towns in Onondaga County.

Abbott, who represents the Onondaga County Legislature's 6th district, told The Citizen that she is a proven advocate for her constituents and has "had it" with New York state.

"The overreach into our local municipalities, our local school districts and our counties is completely egregious and I would like to bring some control back to the leaders who live in the communities and know what is best here," she said.

A former anchor and reporter with NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse, Abbott previously served on the Skaneateles school board before she was appointed to the Onondaga County Legislature in 2018. She won a full two-year term in 2019 and was reelected in November.

As a county legislator, she has chaired the environmental protection committee and is a member of the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District board. In those roles, she has emerged as a local leader on water quality issues — a subject that will resonate in other parts of the state Senate district, such as Auburn and the town of Owasco.

"These are gems we are responsible to sustain and maintain, specifically as it pertains to our unfiltered drinking water sources (Skaneateles Lake) and our filtered drinking water sources (Owasco Lake)," Abbott said. "These lakes are economic drivers. They are the epicenters of our quality of life."

Abbott thinks her local government will help her as she seeks higher office. As a member of the Skaneateles school board, she learned how "the state cripples the legislative power of our local leaders in terms of what's best for our communities," she said.

It's an example of the overreach she hopes to combat if elected to the state Legislature. She also panned the mask mandates for schoolchildren. While she is fully vaccinated and her children are also vaccinated, she said there is a lack of consistency in the rulemaking process.

"You don't have to wear a mask in a business, but when the data shows that schools (are not a source of spread), they are still requiring masks?" she asked. "When you don't have data behind your policymaking or a path for moving to the next step, that's just not smart and that's how Albany is being ruled on every level."

She also is a critic of the state's bail reform law that eliminated cash bail for certain offenses, including some felony crimes. There were amendments to the law in 2020, but Republicans continue to push for its full repeal or significant changes to the measure. She thinks that judges should have more power to set bail.

Abbott is seeking to unseat Mannion, a Democrat from Geddes. He defeated Republican candidate Angi Renna in 2020.

While Abbott discussed the policies she agrees or disagrees with, she did not mention Mannion by name. Instead, she focused on what she hopes to do as she campaigns in the new district, which stretches from Auburn in Cayuga County to the town of Manlius in eastern Onondaga County.

She wants to listen to voters and highlight her record — what she calls "proof of performance."

"I'm going to put my face out there and work my tail off because I think I can do this and I think I am a fantastic advocate for the people I serve," she said.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

