Kathy Hochul addresses New Yorkers: 'I'm ready' to be NY governor

In her first public remarks as the governor-in-waiting, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul had a message for New Yorkers.
"I want people to know that I'm ready for this," she said in the Blue Room at the state Capitol in Albany. "It's not something we expected or asked for, but I'm fully prepared to assume the responsibilities as the 57th governor of the state of New York."
Hochul's address came one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, effective Aug. 24. He opted to step down after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women. The state Assembly is expediting its impeachment inquiry and prosecutors are considering whether to bring criminal charges against the outgoing governor.
Hochul, who is in her second term and will be the first woman to serve as the state's top executive, admitted that the 14-day transition is "not what I asked for." She noted that, as lieutenant governor, she has been ready to become governor since her swearing-in ceremony.
But the two weeks will allow her to meet with cabinet officials, engage in conversations with other elected leaders and build her senior staff. She already pledged not to retain any of Cuomo's senior aides who were named in state Attorney General Letitia James' report and are accused of committing unethical behavior.
She is considering candidates for lieutenant governor. She did not identify any of the individuals interested in the post, but expects to name a new lieutenant governor in the next few weeks.
The transition period will also give Hochul time to develop her vision. While she plans to outline her agenda in an address after she is sworn in as governor, she acknowledged the need to respond to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of New York's 62 counties either have high or substantial levels of transmission.
Hochul said all options are on the table for combating the uptick in cases, but believes the solution is simple.
"More people being vaccinated is our key out of this," she said.
The news conference also revealed more about the relationship between Cuomo and Hochul, who were running mates in the 2014 and 2018 elections. Hochul said the two have not been close. Regarding the allegations against Cuomo, she was not aware of any of the conduct.
"I've been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the state Capitol," Hochul said.
Despite the new responsibilities she is about to acquire, Hochul plans to continue her travels across the state.
Since becoming lieutenant governor in 2015, she has maintained an active schedule and spent most of her days on the road. She usually visits each of New York's 62 counties every year.
"I will do what I've always done," Hochul said. "I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I've got their backs and I will take their concerns and bring them back to our state Capitol and work with our partners at every level of government to come to solutions.
"People will soon learn that my style is to listen first, then take decisive action."
Hochul acknowledged there are many challenges facing the state. The COVID-19 pandemic looms, as it has since last year, as a major problem. There are economic concerns for businesses and workers. With the start of school in September, there is anxiety over how to safely hold in-person classes. Last week, the Cuomo administration said it wasn't going to issue guidance for school districts.
But, she said, she knows New Yorkers and their perseverance. She promised them that she will "fight like hell for you every single day, like I've always done and always will."
