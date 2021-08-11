Kathy Hochul addresses New Yorkers: 'I'm ready' to be NY governor

In her first public remarks as the governor-in-waiting, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul had a message for New Yorkers.

"I want people to know that I'm ready for this," she said in the Blue Room at the state Capitol in Albany. "It's not something we expected or asked for, but I'm fully prepared to assume the responsibilities as the 57th governor of the state of New York."

Hochul's address came one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, effective Aug. 24. He opted to step down after an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women. The state Assembly is expediting its impeachment inquiry and prosecutors are considering whether to bring criminal charges against the outgoing governor.

Hochul, who is in her second term and will be the first woman to serve as the state's top executive, admitted that the 14-day transition is "not what I asked for." She noted that, as lieutenant governor, she has been ready to become governor since her swearing-in ceremony.

But the two weeks will allow her to meet with cabinet officials, engage in conversations with other elected leaders and build her senior staff. She already pledged not to retain any of Cuomo's senior aides who were named in state Attorney General Letitia James' report and are accused of committing unethical behavior.