Kathy Hochul will run for full term as NY governor in 2022

Two years later, Cuomo asked Hochul to be his running mate. The ticket won the 2014 gubernatorial election.

Hochul faced a primary challenge in 2018. Jumaane Williams, who is now the New York City public advocate, sought the Democratic nod for lieutenant governor. It was a competitive primary, but Hochul defeated Williams to secure the nomination.

Cuomo and Hochul went on to win reelection that year.

There are a handful of Republicans who are running for governor, including presumptive nominee Lee Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman. Rob Astorino, who was the GOP gubernatorial nominee in 2014, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, are also seeking the Republican nomination.

For now, Hochul's focus is on the leadership of the state. With COVID-19 cases rising and a lack of guidance for schools, that will be a priority when she is sworn in as governor. She said Wednesday that she will outline her vision for the state at a later date — after she takes office as New York's first female governor.

One thing she plans to continue to do as governor: visit New York's 62 counties.

"I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I've got their backs and I will take their concerns and bring them back to our state Capitol and work with our partners at every level of government to come to solutions," Hochul said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

