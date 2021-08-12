Kathy Hochul will run for full term as NY governor in 2022

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn't plan on being a placeholder when she takes over as governor later this month.
Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat, told NBC's "TODAY" on Thursday that she will run for a full four-year term in 2022.
"I fully expected to," she said. "I'm prepared for this. I've led a life working in every level of government from Congress to local government. I am the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I'm going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again."
Hochul, who is in her second term as lieutenant governor, will succeed Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigns on Aug. 24. Cuomo is stepping down after an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James found that he sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees.
There will likely be plenty of interest from Democrats in the gubernatorial election next year. James is considered a top contender for the nomination if she chooses to run for governor. There have been other names mentioned, including state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
Hochul began her political career with the Hamburg Town Board in western New York. She later served as Erie County clerk.
In 2011, she won a special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Chris Lee. She lost her reelection bid in 2012.
Two years later, Cuomo asked Hochul to be his running mate. The ticket won the 2014 gubernatorial election.
Hochul faced a primary challenge in 2018. Jumaane Williams, who is now the New York City public advocate, sought the Democratic nod for lieutenant governor. It was a competitive primary, but Hochul defeated Williams to secure the nomination.
Cuomo and Hochul went on to win reelection that year.
There are a handful of Republicans who are running for governor, including presumptive nominee Lee Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman. Rob Astorino, who was the GOP gubernatorial nominee in 2014, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, are also seeking the Republican nomination.
For now, Hochul's focus is on the leadership of the state. With COVID-19 cases rising and a lack of guidance for schools, that will be a priority when she is sworn in as governor. She said Wednesday that she will outline her vision for the state at a later date — after she takes office as New York's first female governor.
One thing she plans to continue to do as governor: visit New York's 62 counties.
"I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I've got their backs and I will take their concerns and bring them back to our state Capitol and work with our partners at every level of government to come to solutions," Hochul said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.