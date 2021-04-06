Katko aims to address doctor shortage by adding residency slots

A bill reintroduced in Congress seeks to prevent a potentially massive shortage of doctors in the next decade.

The legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat, would create 14,000 more Medicare-supported residency positions — 2,000 annually — from 2023 to 2029. The measure has been endorsed by several national organizations, including the American Hospital Association.

U.S. Rep. John Katko is an original cosponsor of the bill, which has also been introduced in the Senate. Katko, R-Camillus, said the plan would help reduce physician shortages in central New York.

"For years, our community and nation have grappled with a dire and growing shortage of trained physicians," Katko said in a statement. "The ongoing pandemic has put this issue in the spotlight and underscored the importance of allowing our teaching hospitals and academic medical centers to train more health care professionals."

The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that the U.S. will have a shortage of 42,600 to 121,300 physicians by 2030. While the demand for more physicians has been growing as the population ages, it has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.