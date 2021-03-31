Katko aims to boost funding for programs to help domestic violence survivors

U.S. Rep. John Katko is teaming up with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to reauthorize a 1984 law that supports domestic violence survivors and their children.

A bill co-sponsored by Katko, R-Camillus, would renew the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The law is the main funding source for emergency shelters and other programs that assist domestic violence survivors.

The legislation would increase funding of the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act to $253 million and expand access to culturally specific programs. It would also update the National Domestic Violence Hotline and services for underrepresented populations, such as Native Americans and people with hearing loss.

A new grant program would be created to fund programs for underserved domestic violence survivors, including people with disabilities and residents living in rural communities. Some provisions of the law would be updated to "ensure common understanding across different federal programs," according to a news release.

Katko said the law plays an important role in assisting domestic violence survivors and their children.