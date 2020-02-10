Katko aims to require feds to prioritize Lake Ontario water infrastructure projects

U.S. Rep. John Katko wants a greater focus by the federal government on Lake Ontario water infrastructure projects.

Katko, R-Camillus, authored legislation that would require two federal agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Office of Management and Budget, to include recreation-based considerations when analyzing harbor maintenance projects.

According to Katko's office, this would ensure that the economic benefits of recreational boating are considered during the project authorization process. The bill also requires the agencies to report to Congress on their procedures and make recommendations on creating a uniform calculation for recreation-based economic benefits.

In a statement, Katko said the bill would help projects at the Port of Oswego and in Fair Haven, a northern Cayuga County village on Little Sodus Bay.

"Boating and recreation generate millions of dollars in regional economic benefits and creates hundreds of central New York jobs," Katko said. "However, as communities across Lake Ontario's southern shore continue to face the devastating consequences of rising water levels, it is critically important that U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Office of Management and Budget prioritize funding recreation infrastructure projects that play a role in our local economy."