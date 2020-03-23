Katko alleges 'fraudulent activity' as Williams files to run for Congress on WFP line

Steve Williams says he's a candidate for Congress. U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign thinks there's a scheme afoot.

Williams, who sought the Democratic nomination to challenge Katko, R-Camillus, in 2016, filed petitions last week to be the Working Families Party's candidate in the 24th Congressional District. He told The Citizen Monday that he was asked by the party to run for Congress.

"I know those folks well from my run four years ago and they know where I stand on the issues," Williams said. "They said they needed a candidate and I said I would do it."

But Katko's campaign views Williams' candidacy as "apparent fraudulent activity." They believe that Williams is a placeholder candidate for the Working Families Party and that he will be replaced on the line by the winner of the Democratic primary.

Dana Balter and Francis Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination. The primary is Tuesday, June 23.

State election law allows a party to replace a candidate on the ballot under limited circumstances: If the candidate dies, gets convicted, leaves the state or is nominating for another office.