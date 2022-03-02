Katko applauds Biden's Ukraine actions, pans domestic agenda in State of the Union

President Joe Biden's first State of the Union on Tuesday received mixed reviews from U.S. Rep. John Katko.

At the outset, Biden used his address to highlight his actions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. He also announced that Russian flights would be barred from U.S. airspace — a move Katko, the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, supports.

While Katko thinks that Biden's foreign policy weaknesses caused the invasion, he lauded the president for the sanctions against Russia and providing security assistance to Ukraine. But he hopes he goes further and cuts off Russian oil imports into the U.S.

"It's because of (Biden's) policies that make it much more difficult to produce oil in the United States that's contributed to our reliance on foreign oil again," Katko said. "He should release those oil reserves, which is good. (Biden announced that 60 million barrels of oil would be released from reserves.) But he should also suspend his restrictive policies for domestic oil production, at least temporarily, and use that as a buffer against suspending any purchases of Russian oil."

Katko was mostly disappointed with the rest of Biden's State of the Union. He criticized the absence of cybersecurity in the address. A review of Biden's prepared remarks show that cybersecurity was not mentioned.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Katko has worked on cybersecurity-related issues and once served on a House cybersecurity subcommittee. He views it as the greatest threat to the homeland today.

On domestic issues, Katko thought Biden was too partisan. With high inflation, he criticized the president's economic agenda and believes it will lead to higher taxes and more government spending.

Instead of focusing on "partisan issues that failed miserably already with his administration," Katko thinks Biden should have focused on efforts to work with both parties.

"The way things are now with the numbers in the Senate especially and what's going to happen probably in November with (Republicans) taking over the House and the Senate, he's going to have to change his tune dramatically to a tune of bipartisanship if he wants anything done," he said. "You didn't hear a lot about that when he was talking about his domestic programs."

Katko, who has been one of the leading critics of Biden's immigration and border security policies, said that while Biden discussed the issues in his address, he didn't make the connection between border security and the resurgence of the opioid crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were 100,306 drug overdoses over a 12-month period ending in April 2021, up 28.5% from 78,056 deaths in the previous year. Three-quarters of the deaths were due to opioid overdoses.

Katko said he has a bill that would bolster border security while addressing the opioid crisis.

"If he wants to secure the borders, I'm all for it," he said, adding that he hopes to talk to Biden about his bill.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

