Katko asks Cuomo to expedite changes to NY bail, criminal justice reforms

U.S. Rep. John Katko is once again wading into the debate over New York's criminal justice reforms by calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expedite changes to the new laws.

Katko, R-Camillus, wrote a letter to Cuomo asking the governor to "take steps to change these policies." He told Cuomo that many of his constituents have "significant concerns" with the criminal justice reforms that took effect Jan. 1.

The 2019-20 state budget included cash bail and discovery reforms. Bail has been eliminated for many nonviolent misdemeanors and even some felony charges. With the discovery reforms, prosecutors will be required to provide evidence to defense attorneys within 15 days of a defendant's arraignment.

Bail reform has been criticized by some legislators, mainly upstate representatives, because of reports that individuals accused of committing serious crimes have been released from jail. Critics of discovery reform say it's an unfunded mandate for local municipalities because it will require more resources to abide by the law.

Katko, who served as a federal prosecutor before being elected to Congress, believes the new state laws put communities at risk. One of his complaints about bail reform is that it limits judges' ability to intervene and order defendants to be held on bail in certain cases.