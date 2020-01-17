Katko asks Cuomo to expedite changes to NY bail, criminal justice reforms

U.S. Rep. John Katko is once again wading into the debate over New York's criminal justice reforms by calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to expedite changes to the new laws.
Katko, R-Camillus, wrote a letter to Cuomo asking the governor to "take steps to change these policies." He told Cuomo that many of his constituents have "significant concerns" with the criminal justice reforms that took effect Jan. 1.
The 2019-20 state budget included cash bail and discovery reforms. Bail has been eliminated for many nonviolent misdemeanors and even some felony charges. With the discovery reforms, prosecutors will be required to provide evidence to defense attorneys within 15 days of a defendant's arraignment.
Bail reform has been criticized by some legislators, mainly upstate representatives, because of reports that individuals accused of committing serious crimes have been released from jail. Critics of discovery reform say it's an unfunded mandate for local municipalities because it will require more resources to abide by the law.
Katko, who served as a federal prosecutor before being elected to Congress, believes the new state laws put communities at risk. One of his complaints about bail reform is that it limits judges' ability to intervene and order defendants to be held on bail in certain cases.
"With the limitations of this approach already becoming apparent across the state, I ask that every effort be made to restore the ability of our judges and law enforcement officers to intervene in the interest of public safety," Katko said.
On discovery reform, Katko thinks there will be "significant unfunded mandates" because law enforcement will be required to "rapidly process evidence in order to meet mandatory timelines for evidence sharing."
"Despite the goal of expediting criminal proceedings, these requirements threaten to overwhelm our local police departments and pass significant costs on to taxpayers," he said.
The criminal justice reforms will be a major topic of discussion between Cuomo and state legislative leaders this year. Cuomo supports adding hate crimes to the list of bailable offenses, according to his office, and he's said that "there's no doubt" other changes must be made.
While Cuomo acknowledges the laws must be improved, he recently defended bail reform at a State of the State event. He referred to the numerous instances in which people have been forced to sit in jails for an extended period of time due to their inability to post bail.
"Bail is predicated on wealth," Cuomo said. "So if you have access to wealth, you make bail. If you don't have access to wealth, you don't make bail. That's not justice. Justice was never supposed to be who has money in their pockets gets out."
In a statement, the state Division of Budget addressed claims that discovery reform will result in unfunded mandates for local governments.
Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the budget division, said there are resources available for discovery and other criminal justice reforms. He added that local governments will save "hundreds of millions of dollars" due to the declining jail inmate population.
