Katko asks feds: Hold remote naturalization ceremonies for new Americans

Members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, are asking the federal government to either allow remote naturalization ceremonies or waive some requirements for individuals who are in the final stages of becoming U.S. citizens.

The request, made in a letter to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, seeks to prevent a backlog of people awaiting citizenship. Katko, R-Camillus, said it would help address uncertainty for 225 people in central New York who have advanced through the immigration process and are ready to take the Oath of Allegiance.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalization ceremonies have been delayed. The ceremonies usually include several people, which goes against the existing recommendations to limit gatherings and avoid large groups to prevent the spread of the virus.

Katko noted that this will have an adverse effect on the existing backlog of cases awaiting naturalization. As of September 2019, there were more than 650,000 people in the backlog.

The lawmakers requested that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services either hold remote naturalization ceremonies or temporarily waive requirements for people on the verge of becoming U.S. citizens.