Katko asks feds: Hold remote naturalization ceremonies for new Americans

Members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, are asking the federal government to either allow remote naturalization ceremonies or waive some requirements for individuals who are in the final stages of becoming U.S. citizens.
The request, made in a letter to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, seeks to prevent a backlog of people awaiting citizenship. Katko, R-Camillus, said it would help address uncertainty for 225 people in central New York who have advanced through the immigration process and are ready to take the Oath of Allegiance.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalization ceremonies have been delayed. The ceremonies usually include several people, which goes against the existing recommendations to limit gatherings and avoid large groups to prevent the spread of the virus.
Katko noted that this will have an adverse effect on the existing backlog of cases awaiting naturalization. As of September 2019, there were more than 650,000 people in the backlog.
The lawmakers requested that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services either hold remote naturalization ceremonies or temporarily waive requirements for people on the verge of becoming U.S. citizens.
"Given the ongoing public health concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a prudent decision to limit in-person services at USCIS and preserve the safety of personnel and individuals seeking assistance," Katko said. "However, as the federal government assesses options for maintaining basic services amid these unprecedented conditions, these efforts should include temporary relief for individuals who have worked for years to become naturalized U.S. citizens are now unable to do so."
Central New York organizations endorsed Katko's push to prevent the backlog from growing and help those who have advanced in the naturalization process.
Kate Holmes, manager of the Office of New Americans for Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, said they support temporarily waiving certain requirements that would allow individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive their naturalization certificates.
InterFaith Works, a refugee resettlement agency in Syracuse, also backed Katko's effort. Beth Broadway, president and CEO of the organization, said they support either remote ceremonies or waiving the Oath of Allegiance during the pandemic.
"We know that attaining citizenship is the ultimate goal for new Americans, a final step in their resettlement process — providing them with the secure knowledge that they are finally settled as citizens of their new country, releasing the fear of being uprooted again and allowing them to fully integrate into communities," Broadway said.
