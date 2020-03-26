Katko: Auburn, Syracuse health centers get federal grants for COVID-19 response

Two health centers in central New York will receive federal grants to support their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rep. John Katko announced Wednesday that Syracuse Community Health Center will get $75,464 and East Hill Family Medical in Auburn was awarded $54,928 in emergency funding. The grants were provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

New York health centers received more than $5.2 million.

"Community health centers are on the frontlines in central New York responding to COVID-19," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "The centers are playing a critical role in testing and screening sick patients, providing telehealth services to individuals throughout our region and reducing the patient volume in our hospitals."

The funding for community health centers was included in the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, an $8.3 billion measure to support the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Katko voted for the measure when it was considered in the House.

The federal grant will help the Syracuse Community Health Center, which has already processed hundreds of COVID-19 tests.