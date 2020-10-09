Katko backed by Auburn, CNY police unions in reelection bid for Congress

He also panned the state's bail reform law, which has been a lightning rod for criticism since its passage last year. He has slammed Democratic challenger Dana Balter for her support of bail reform, which eliminates cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses.

Balter, Katko said, says it's not going to be a federal issue. But he said it already is because there are members of Congress who have introduced a proposal to eliminate cash bail in federal cases.

"It's here to stay as an issue federally and I'm going to fight like Hell against it," he said. "That, I promise you."

The endorsements from the law enforcement groups are significant for Katko. When he was a federal prosecutor, he worked closely with federal, state and local police agencies. He told the attendees during the videoconference that he's "still a prosecutor at heart, and I always will be."

Along with the local groups, he was also endorsed by the National Association of Police Organizations and the Police Conference of New York.

"These endorsements reflect city, county and state endorsements," Katko said, "and I couldn't be more proud of that."

