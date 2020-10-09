Katko backed by Auburn, CNY police unions in reelection bid for Congress

Law enforcement unions are siding with the former federal prosecutor in the 24th Congressional District race.
Eight groups, including the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, Auburn Police Local 195 and the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko for reelection. Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district.
Jeff Piedmonte, president of the Syracuse PBA, lauded Katko as a "huge advocate in central New York law enforcement."
"With all the anti-police rhetoric ongoing nationally, law enforcement needs advocates in Washington more than ever," Piedmonte said during a videoconference Friday. "In Washington, we need government officials who will defend the men and women of law enforcement and one of our staunchest supporters has always been Congressman Katko."
Many of the unions have supported Katko in his three prior congressional campaigns. He was first elected in 2014 and won reelection in 2016 and 2018.
Before being elected to Congress, Katko served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of New York, which includes the Syracuse area.
Katko, along with Piedmonte and other police union officials on the call, criticized calls to "defund the police." The GOP congressman said police departments need more funding, not less, and more personnel.
He also panned the state's bail reform law, which has been a lightning rod for criticism since its passage last year. He has slammed Democratic challenger Dana Balter for her support of bail reform, which eliminates cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses.
Balter, Katko said, says it's not going to be a federal issue. But he said it already is because there are members of Congress who have introduced a proposal to eliminate cash bail in federal cases.
"It's here to stay as an issue federally and I'm going to fight like Hell against it," he said. "That, I promise you."
The endorsements from the law enforcement groups are significant for Katko. When he was a federal prosecutor, he worked closely with federal, state and local police agencies. He told the attendees during the videoconference that he's "still a prosecutor at heart, and I always will be."
Along with the local groups, he was also endorsed by the National Association of Police Organizations and the Police Conference of New York.
"These endorsements reflect city, county and state endorsements," Katko said, "and I couldn't be more proud of that."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
