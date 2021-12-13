Katko backs bill to defund supervised heroin injection centers

New York Republicans, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, hope to cut off funding for governments and organizations that open supervised heroin injection facilities.

A bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Staten Island Republican, is a response to two New York City organizations, New York Harm Reduction Educators and Washington Heights Corner Project, that are partnering to operate two injection facilities. Both organizations have received funding from the federal government — New York Harm Reduction Educators got $1.1 million from the Department of Health and Human Services in 2019. Both entities received six-figure grants from the Small Business Administration.

The main argument against the operation of these facilities is that they violate the federal Controlled Substances Act. An appeals court ruled in January that it's a federal crime to "open a supervised injection site or 'consumption room' for illegal drug use." That ruling was in response to an attempt to open supervised injection sites in Philadelphia.

The goal of the injection sites is to allow individuals to use drugs under medical supervision. But critics, including Katko, believe that there are better solutions to address opioid overdoses.

"If Democrats were serious about combating the opioid epidemic, they would focus on securing our southern border to reduce the flow of illicit drugs and take responsible steps to expand access to treatment options," said Katko, who is the ranking Republican member on the House Homeland Security Committee.

He continued, "Instead, Democratic politicians are supporting the proliferation of substance use by endorsing injection sites. These facilities are subverting federal law, and since they opened in New York City, we have already seen numerous overdoses."

Other New York members of Congress are supporting the bill, including U.S. Reps. Andrew Garbarino and Claudia Tenney. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is the presumptive Republican nominee for governor, is also a cosponsor.

Malliotakis has asked state Attorney General Letitia James to intervene and shut down the supervised injection sites. She has also urged President Joe Biden's administration to halt the operation of the facilities since they are in violation of federal law.

If the Biden administration doesn't act, Malliotakis hopes her bill will advance to cut off funding to the New York City injection sites.

"Gifting money to heroin shooting galleries that only encourage drug use and deteriorate our quality of life is an egregious abuse of taxpayer dollars," she said.

