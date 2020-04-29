Katko backs tax credits for state, local governments to provide paid leave due to COVID-19

Businesses can receive federal support if they offer paid leave to their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, members of Congress — including U.S. Rep. John Katko — want to make state and local governments eligible for the same benefits.
The legislation would end an exclusion that was part of a coronavirus relief bill approved in March. The law requires employers to provide paid family and sick leave to employees. Payroll tax credits were included in the measure to help businesses offset paid leave costs, but state and local governments aren't eligible for the aid.
Supporters of the bill argue their measure would help state and local governments facing budget deficits.
"Providing these payroll tax credits to offset paid leave expenses will ensure local and state governments are able to protect employees and continue their work to serve our nation during this crisis," Katko, R-Camillus, said.
The law signed in March applies to private businesses with fewer than 500 employees and "certain public employers." Most federal employees aren't covered by the policy.
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees could apply for an exemption from the mandate, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Under the emergency paid family and sick leave policy, employees are eligible for up to two weeks of paid sick leave at their regular rate of pay if they are unable to work due to COVID-19 symptoms or if they have been quarantined because of possible exposure to the virus.
Employees are also eligible for up to two weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds of their pay rate if they can't work because they're caring for an individual in quarantine or if they need to care for a child whose child care provider or school is closed due to COVID-19.
Up to 10 weeks of paid family and medical leave is available if employees need to care for children because of coronavirus-related child care and school closures. Under this provision, employees would receive two-thirds of their rate of pay.
The legislation to let state and local governments receive payroll tax credits to offset the costs is supported by several groups, including the National Association of Counties, National Conference of State Legislatures and the United States Conference of Mayors.
Matthew Chase, executive director of the National Association of Counties, estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic is having more than $144 billion in budget impacts on county governments.
"The emergency paid leave payroll tax credit would provide much-needed support to counties," Chase said.
