Katko backs tax credits for state, local governments to provide paid leave due to COVID-19

Businesses can receive federal support if they offer paid leave to their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, members of Congress — including U.S. Rep. John Katko — want to make state and local governments eligible for the same benefits.

The legislation would end an exclusion that was part of a coronavirus relief bill approved in March. The law requires employers to provide paid family and sick leave to employees. Payroll tax credits were included in the measure to help businesses offset paid leave costs, but state and local governments aren't eligible for the aid.

Supporters of the bill argue their measure would help state and local governments facing budget deficits.

"Providing these payroll tax credits to offset paid leave expenses will ensure local and state governments are able to protect employees and continue their work to serve our nation during this crisis," Katko, R-Camillus, said.

The law signed in March applies to private businesses with fewer than 500 employees and "certain public employers." Most federal employees aren't covered by the policy.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees could apply for an exemption from the mandate, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.