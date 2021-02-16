Katko: Biden's COVID-19 relief plan more palatable without $15 minimum wage

But Biden also hoped to include a minimum wage hike in the legislation. He has since grown pessimistic about it being included in the final language, and some moderate Democrats in Congress believe that it should be addressed as a standalone measure.

Katko, who opposes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, thinks it would be a "poison pill" in the relief bill. If the hike is excluded from the package, though, he says it would "make it a lot easier" for him to support it.

"That's not what we need right now," he said. "Why would you pepper it with things like that?"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also panned Biden's approach. After the president struck a unifying tone during the campaign and at his inauguration, Katko was hopeful that there would be strong bipartisanship in the new administration.

Biden, he says, is attempting to "ram through" the COVID relief bill with little bipartisan input. Katko thinks that's a break from past relief bills, which garnered support from both parties in 2020.

"That was done in a bipartisan manner and there was give and take," he said. "This, there's no give and there's no take. It is just take it or leave it. Reconciliation is absolutely not the way to go here."