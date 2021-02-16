Katko: Biden's COVID-19 relief plan more palatable without $15 minimum wage

U.S. Rep. John Katko would have to see the final details first, but he would be more willing to support President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal if it doesn't include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Katko, R-Camillus, shared his position on the COVID-19 relief plan during an hour-long editorial board meeting with The Citizen on Friday. Two weeks ago, he led a group of moderate Republicans in urging Biden to work with GOP members on a bipartisan aid package.
While there have been overtures to Republican senators, Biden and Democrats in Congress are aiming to advance the proposal through a process known as budget reconciliation. There are strict guidelines for reconciliation, but it would allow the House and Senate to pass the legislation with a simple majority. That's important for Democrats since they hold a slim majority in both houses, especially in the Senate where there is a 50-50 split. Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.
Biden's proposal largely focuses on COVID relief measures, such as additional funding for vaccinations, enhanced unemployment benefits for those out of work, $1,400 checks for millions of Americans and $350 billion in state and local government aid.
But Biden also hoped to include a minimum wage hike in the legislation. He has since grown pessimistic about it being included in the final language, and some moderate Democrats in Congress believe that it should be addressed as a standalone measure.
Katko, who opposes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, thinks it would be a "poison pill" in the relief bill. If the hike is excluded from the package, though, he says it would "make it a lot easier" for him to support it.
"That's not what we need right now," he said. "Why would you pepper it with things like that?"
He also panned Biden's approach. After the president struck a unifying tone during the campaign and at his inauguration, Katko was hopeful that there would be strong bipartisanship in the new administration.
Biden, he says, is attempting to "ram through" the COVID relief bill with little bipartisan input. Katko thinks that's a break from past relief bills, which garnered support from both parties in 2020.
"That was done in a bipartisan manner and there was give and take," he said. "This, there's no give and there's no take. It is just take it or leave it. Reconciliation is absolutely not the way to go here."
Despite the process so far, Katko remains hopeful that there will be opportunities for bipartisan talks. One idea he floated is having an infrastructure package that would double as a stimulus bill, similar to what Biden led when he was vice president in President Barack Obama's administration.
He thinks some members of Congress could force bipartisan discussions if enough Democrats break with their party. That would allow for both sides to negotiate a deal that they "can live with and not be thrilled with, but be happy with."
Katko does agree that the COVID relief plan should include funding for state and local governments. This has been discussed for months, but it has been left out of other measures. Senate Republicans, which were in the majority last year, opposed the addition of state and local aid.
But Katko acknowledges that the funding is needed for state and local governments. Preliminary figures released by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show the counties and local governments in Katko's district, which includes all of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, would get nearly $400 million.
"We've given a lot of money to the states," he said. "But having some sort of relief so they can help replenish their lost tax revenue, I think, is something we should do and something that I would support."
