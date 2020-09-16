Katko bill to require federal plans for future COVID-19 surges advances in House

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill co-authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko to require federal agencies to develop plans for future COVID-19 spikes is one step closer to final approval in the House of Representatives.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee advanced the COVID PREPARE Act on Wednesday. The legislation, which is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat, would require federal agencies to submit their response plans to Congress.

"As our community continues to confront the devastating effects of this crisis, many central New Yorkers I've spoken to fear a 'second wave' would significantly exacerbate these issues," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "By requiring federal agencies to develop and submit reports on how they would respond to a resurgence of cases, my bill would force the federal government and (Trump administration) to learn from their past missteps and deploy a more effective strategy for combating the virus."

According to the bill, the agencies would be mandated to file an action plan that addresses "the needs and mitigating and eliminating the risks and challenges associated with any resurgence in COVID-19 cases." The agencies would also need to file quarterly reports until the national emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic ends.