Katko bill would ensure health care workers have access to mental wellness resources

U.S. Rep. John Katko and two other members of Congress are hoping to address mental health care concerns among frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katko, R-Camillus, joined U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Frederica Wilson in introducing a bill that aims to expand the availability of mental health care resources for health care workers, especially those who have treated COVID-19 patients.

The bill would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants that would support the creation or expansion of mental wellness programs for health care workers. It would also require the department to commission a study examining mental health and burnout among health care workers. Part of the study's focus would be on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected health care workers.

"With health care workers sacrificing so much during this crisis to care for our community, we must do more to provide them with the support they deserve," Katko said.

There have been studies that have raised concerns about health care workers' mental wellness during the pandemic. One study cited by Katko's office found that half of health care workers who treated COVID-19 patients in hospitals had symptoms of anxiety or depression. More than one-third of health care workers surveyed said they had symptoms of insomnia.