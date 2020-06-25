Katko bill would ensure health care workers have access to mental wellness resources

U.S. Rep. John Katko and two other members of Congress are hoping to address mental health care concerns among frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katko, R-Camillus, joined U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Frederica Wilson in introducing a bill that aims to expand the availability of mental health care resources for health care workers, especially those who have treated COVID-19 patients.
The bill would allow the Department of Health and Human Services to award grants that would support the creation or expansion of mental wellness programs for health care workers. It would also require the department to commission a study examining mental health and burnout among health care workers. Part of the study's focus would be on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected health care workers.
"With health care workers sacrificing so much during this crisis to care for our community, we must do more to provide them with the support they deserve," Katko said.
There have been studies that have raised concerns about health care workers' mental wellness during the pandemic. One study cited by Katko's office found that half of health care workers who treated COVID-19 patients in hospitals had symptoms of anxiety or depression. More than one-third of health care workers surveyed said they had symptoms of insomnia.
In May, Katko asked House leaders to add funding for mental health screening of health care workers in a COVID-19 relief bill. His request included calls for a grant program to promote mental wellness in hospitals and a study to examine how COVID-19 affects the mental health of health care workers.
Katko urged House leaders to act after reports that a doctor in New York committed suicide after they recovered from COVID-19 and treated patients with the virus.
Dr. Mantosh Dewan, interim president of SUNY Upstate Medical University, lauded Katko for the focus on the mental health of health care workers.
"Throughout this crisis, SUNY Upstate Medical University believes preserving the safety and well-being of our health care heroes — including securing their mental and emotional health — is of the utmost importance," Dewan said.
