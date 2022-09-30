Katko breaks with GOP to avoid government shutdown; Tenney opposes spending bill

Republican U.S. Reps. John Katko and Claudia Tenney were on different sides of a vote to pass a short-term spending bill and avoid a government shutdown on Friday.

Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 10 Republicans who joined with 220 Democrats to pass the continuing resolution, which will fund the federal government through Dec. 16. The measure includes $18.8 billion for disaster relief, $12 billion in assistance to Ukraine and $1 billion in home heating aid.

Since being elected to Congress in 2014, Katko has pledged to vote for continuing resolutions that avoid government shutdowns — a point he reiterated in a statement after the spending bill's passage on Friday.

A shutdown was possible if a government funding bill wasn't passed before midnight Saturday. The federal fiscal year ended on Friday.

"Shutdowns are costly and unnecessary," said Katko, who is Cayuga County's current representative in Congress. "This measure delivers funds to keep the government running and includes aid for Ukraine, heating assistance for low-income families, and emergency disaster relief. Looking ahead, Congress must deliver a long-term, bipartisan government funding bill."

Most Republicans, including Tenney, voted against the spending bill.

Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican who is running to represent Cayuga County in Congress, believes the legislation did not address issues affecting New Yorkers.

"This bill does nothing to rein in spending or tackle runaway inflation," she said in a statement. "It fails to take any action to secure the southern border or protect middle-income Americans from Biden's IRS audits. The continuing resolution ignores the root causes of our energy crisis and fails to unleash American energy production to lower prices for consumers. And it fails to crush the flow of deadly opioids that are a scourge on our communities."

Tenney continued, "An economy that is strong. A nation that is safe. A future that is built on freedom. A government that is accountable to the people. This is what the American people want, and this is what I'm committed to delivering. This continuing resolution failed to deliver on any of these commitments, which is why I strongly opposed it."

With final congressional approval — the Senate approved it by a 72-25 vote on Thursday — the spending bill heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his review. He is expected to sign the bill on Friday.