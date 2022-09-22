Katko breaks with GOP to vote for presidential election reform bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of nine Republicans who broke with their party's leadership to vote for a bill that would reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act and, the sponsors hope, prevent a repeat of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The legislation, co-authored by U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Zoe Lofgren, would ensure that the vice president's role in the count is ceremonial and require that one-third of each house is needed to object to a state's electoral votes, up from one member of each house.

The bill would also set requirements for states to submit certificates verifying their counts and prevent officials from refusing to certify presidential election results.

The House passed the measure by a 229-203 vote on Wednesday. Eight of the nine Republicans who voted for the bill, including Katko, also voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The attack occurred as Congress met to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

"There is significant bipartisan interest in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," Katko said in a statement. "I supported the bill before the House (on Wednesday) because it moves this process forward; however, it is essential that the House and Senate move expeditiously to arrive at a consensus reform package."

A similar bill has been introduced in the Senate and has the support of at least 10 Republicans — enough to overcome a filibuster and allow for a final vote. Like the House bill, it would ensure that the vice president's role in overseeing the certification of the election is ministerial.

One key difference between the House and Senate bills is the threshold needed to object to a state's results. The Senate bill would require a minimum of one-fifth of members from both houses to file an objection.

The Senate has yet to vote on its bill, but President Joe Biden has signaled that he would sign an electoral count reform bill if it clears Congress.

Before the House voted on its proposal Wednesday, the White House released a statement supporting the bill's passage.

"The administration shares the Congress' interest in safeguarding the electoral process to preserve the will of the people, as expressed through democratic procedures established by law," the statement reads. "Since the Electoral Count Act was enacted in 1887, several close or contested elections have revealed the need for greater precision in the statutory structure."