Katko briefed on Russia cyber attack, says cybersecurity remains a top priority

U.S. Rep. John Katko participated in a briefing with national cybersecurity officials on Friday after a massive cyber attack that targeted several government agencies — and it's suspected that Russia was behind the operation.

Katko, who is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, said the classified briefing was delivered by officials from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The briefing was held one day after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency revealed that the hacks targeted government agencies, businesses and key infrastructure. The attack likely began months ago, according to the agency.

"They confirmed what has become abundantly clear over the last several days — that our nation has been the target of a cyber campaign of extraordinary and unprecedented sophistication, the response to which I hope will drive necessary operational and policy improvement in the cybersecurity arena for years to come," Katko, R-Camillus, said.

The United States has been targeted by adversaries, including Russia, in the past. Hackers have targeted government institutions and private companies.