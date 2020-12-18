Katko briefed on Russia cyber attack, says cybersecurity remains a top priority

U.S. Rep. John Katko participated in a briefing with national cybersecurity officials on Friday after a massive cyber attack that targeted several government agencies — and it's suspected that Russia was behind the operation.
Katko, who is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, said the classified briefing was delivered by officials from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
The briefing was held one day after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency revealed that the hacks targeted government agencies, businesses and key infrastructure. The attack likely began months ago, according to the agency.
"They confirmed what has become abundantly clear over the last several days — that our nation has been the target of a cyber campaign of extraordinary and unprecedented sophistication, the response to which I hope will drive necessary operational and policy improvement in the cybersecurity arena for years to come," Katko, R-Camillus, said.
The United States has been targeted by adversaries, including Russia, in the past. Hackers have targeted government institutions and private companies.
One of the most notable cyber attacks involving Russia occurred when hackers targeted the Democratic National Committee in 2016 and interfered in the presidential election. It was also discovered that Russians sought to infiltrate state voting systems.
But Russia isn't alone. Hackers from China, Iran and North Korea have also targeted the U.S. government and private companies. The hacks not only expose security vulnerabilities but also can cause significant financial damage.
Katko, who supported the creation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said that congressional efforts to strengthen the agency are important, but there's more work needed to improve national cybersecurity.
"Bolstering the cyber defenses of our critical networks and safeguarding the intellectual property and sensitive information of the American people and businesses are fortunately not partisan propositions," Katko said. "With that in mind, I look forward to working with (House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson) and a broad range of stakeholders on these important issues in the 117th Congress."
Beginning in January, Katko will serve as ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, the top Republican seat on the panel. As he prepares for the new role, he said that cybersecurity "will remain a top priority of mine."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
