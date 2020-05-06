Katko: COVID-19 pandemic may cause setback in preventing opioid overdoses

Duckett explained to The Citizen that a consequence of the pandemic is that people are isolating themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While that can guard against the virus, individuals struggling with drug addiction could relapse.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, released $110 million in emergency grants to support substance use treatment and mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was included in the coronavirus relief bill signed by President Donald Trump in late March.

Dr. Elinore McCance-Katz, who leads SAMHSA and serves as the assistant secretary for mental health and substance use at the Department of Health and Human Services, noted that before the pandemic there were nearly 58 million Americans with mental or substance use disorders, or both.

The stressors and trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, "exponentially increase the urgency of connecting individuals to treatment."

"SAMHSA truly views this as an emergency," McCance-Katz said. "We know that the advent of a new medical crisis unfortunately does not replace the ongoing mental health and substance abuse crisis our nation faces daily; they occur concurrently."