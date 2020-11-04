Katko declares victory, Balter won't concede (yet) in CNY House race

Balter was scheduled to hold a news conference after the votes were counted Tuesday, but that event was canceled. She released a statement on Wednesday in which she thanked supporters and the election staff.

What the statement didn't include: A concession.

"I am heartened by the record-breaking voter turnout in this district," Balter said. "Our democracy is strengthened by increased engagement in our voting process, and it is critical that we allow our democratic process to play out in every single race, including the presidential race. In an election with unprecedented use of mail-in voting, we must allow time for all mail-in ballots to be counted. Every voter's voice must be heard."

She added, "With over 70,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted in our race — and more still being returned — our campaign will not be commenting on the outcome until the election staff have had appropriate time to tally all the votes."