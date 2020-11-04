Katko declares victory, Balter won't concede (yet) in CNY House race

Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko believes he has won a fourth term in Congress, but Democratic challenger Dana Balter said Wednesday she won't have any additional comments on the state of the race until all the votes are counted.
Katko, R-Camillus, has a 55,102-vote lead over Balter, D-Syracuse, in the 24th Congressional District race. The Citizen on Tuesday projected Katko as the winner of the election.
There are more than 71,000 absentee ballots to count in the district's four counties — Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne. But Balter would have to get at least 88% of the absentee votes to overtake Katko.
Two of the counties — Cayuga and Onondaga — will soon begin counting absentee ballots. Cayuga County will start its count on Saturday. Onondaga's commences on Monday.
After the early and Election Day votes were counted, Katko declared victory.
"The results tonight make clear that central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election," he said. "I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community."
Balter was scheduled to hold a news conference after the votes were counted Tuesday, but that event was canceled. She released a statement on Wednesday in which she thanked supporters and the election staff.
What the statement didn't include: A concession.
"I am heartened by the record-breaking voter turnout in this district," Balter said. "Our democracy is strengthened by increased engagement in our voting process, and it is critical that we allow our democratic process to play out in every single race, including the presidential race. In an election with unprecedented use of mail-in voting, we must allow time for all mail-in ballots to be counted. Every voter's voice must be heard."
She added, "With over 70,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted in our race — and more still being returned — our campaign will not be commenting on the outcome until the election staff have had appropriate time to tally all the votes."
While there are more absentee ballots to count and that could help Balter improve on her early voting and election night performance, it's unlikely that she will win. About half of the more than 71,000 absentee ballots have been returned by Democrats, which should add to Balter's total. But close to one-quarter of the voters who opted to cast absentee ballots are Republicans. There are also voters enrolled in other parties and those without a party affiliation.
The race was a rematch of the 2018 election, which Katko won by five percentage points. Balter decided to run for a second time and she received strong support from Democrats. Not only did she raise more than $2.7 million, but Democratic-aligned outside groups invested millions more into the race. Katko raised over $3.5 million and also had help from GOP groups.
Most internal and public polls showed that it was a dead heat. But one GOP internal poll released over the summer showed that Katko was up 11 points.
After the early and Election Day votes were counted, Katko leads by 20 points in the 24th Congressional District.
