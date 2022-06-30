Katko disappointed after Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump border policy

U.S. Rep. John Katko is not happy with the Supreme Court's decision that allows President Joe Biden to end the "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented under former President Donald Trump.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Court determined that the Biden administration did not violate federal law by moving to end the policy, which kept asylum seekers in Mexico until they could appear before an immigration court judge.

The Trump administration instituted Remain in Mexico, formally known as Migrant Protection Protocols, in 2018. After Biden took office in 2021, he sought to terminate the policy.

Katko, the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, has been a leading critic of Biden's immigration policies. He said Thursday that he is disappointed with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"But to be clear, we are in this position because of the utter disregard President Biden has for defending our borders and our homeland security," Katko continued. "President Biden would rather fight this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court than secure the border."

Katko believes the Remain in Mexico policy was a "critical tool" for the Border Patrol in the agency's efforts to manage the number of migrants entering the U.S. at the southern border.

Biden has opted for a different approach. In addition to ending the Remain in Mexico policy, he has sought to terminate the Title 42 restrictions that prevented migrants from entering the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katko's criticism of Biden's immigration policies is largely due to the large number of migrants that have sought to enter the country. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of individuals encountered at the border was 177,793 in May, a 15% increase in one month.

"Nothing short of a fully reimplemented and enforced MPP in conjunction with Title 42, physical barriers, and more resources for Border Patrol can fix the border crisis at this point," Katko said. "When Republicans take back the majority in the House next Congress, we fully intend to see these important policies reinstated."

