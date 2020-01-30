Katko donates money from indicted Giuliani associate to CNY charity

Among the allegations against Fruman is that he altered the spelling of his name to make donations and circumvent federal campaign finance limits. "Igor Furman" is listed as the donor who gave $100,000 to Protect the House in 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In October, Katko's campaign noted that it wasn't a direct contribution from Fruman. Individuals who give to joint fundraising committees don't know how the funds will be distributed, they added.

After Fruman's arrest and the revelation about the donation, Katko's campaign said the Republican congressman would give the money to charity. The initial plan was to send the money to McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center in Syracuse. But it was In My Father's Kitchen that received the funds instead.

Other highlights from Katko's year-end filing include:

• The campaign reported receipts totaling $364,265. There were $294,854 in contributions — $170,730 from political action committees and other groups, plus $124,124 from individual donors. Joint fundraising committees transferred $69,400 into Katko's campaign account.

• Katko raised $1.54 million in 2019 — his best fundraising haul in a non-election year. He enters 2020 with $1,060,768 cash on hand for his re-election bid.

• Notable donors to Katko's campaign include Huck PAC, which gave $5,000. Huck PAC was founded by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, contributed $5,600. Exelon owns James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego County. Katko played a role in keeping the plant open. Nucor PAC, the political arm of the steel producer, gave $2,500. Nucor has a steel mill in Auburn.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2