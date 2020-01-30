Katko donates money from indicted Giuliani associate to CNY charity

Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign gave more than $2,400 to a charitable organization — abiding by a pledge he made after it was revealed he received the money from an associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been indicted on federal charges.
Katko's year-end filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission shows his campaign donated $2,457.68 to In My Father's Kitchen, a Syracuse-based organization that provides food and other assistance to homeless people.
The amount covers the $2,433 donation, with interest, that Katko's campaign received from Igor Fruman. Fruman, a Giuliani associate, has been charged with federal campaign finance violations. He's also been linked to attempts by Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate.
Fruman gave thousands of dollars to Protect the House, a joint fundraising committee supporting Republicans in congressional races. The funds were transferred from the committee to several candidates, including Katko.
Among the allegations against Fruman is that he altered the spelling of his name to make donations and circumvent federal campaign finance limits. "Igor Furman" is listed as the donor who gave $100,000 to Protect the House in 2018.
In October, Katko's campaign noted that it wasn't a direct contribution from Fruman. Individuals who give to joint fundraising committees don't know how the funds will be distributed, they added.
After Fruman's arrest and the revelation about the donation, Katko's campaign said the Republican congressman would give the money to charity. The initial plan was to send the money to McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center in Syracuse. But it was In My Father's Kitchen that received the funds instead.
Other highlights from Katko's year-end filing include:
• The campaign reported receipts totaling $364,265. There were $294,854 in contributions — $170,730 from political action committees and other groups, plus $124,124 from individual donors. Joint fundraising committees transferred $69,400 into Katko's campaign account.
• Katko raised $1.54 million in 2019 — his best fundraising haul in a non-election year. He enters 2020 with $1,060,768 cash on hand for his re-election bid.
• Notable donors to Katko's campaign include Huck PAC, which gave $5,000. Huck PAC was founded by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, contributed $5,600. Exelon owns James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego County. Katko played a role in keeping the plant open. Nucor PAC, the political arm of the steel producer, gave $2,500. Nucor has a steel mill in Auburn.
Online producer Robert Harding