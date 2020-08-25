Katko endorses Lemondes in NY Assembly race

Six years ago, U.S. Rep. John Katko and John Lemondes competed for the Republican nomination in the 24th Congressional District. Now, Katko is supporting Lemondes in an open state Assembly race.
Katko, R-Camillus, endorsed Lemondes, R-LaFayette, in the 126th Assembly District, which includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. Lemondes is running to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who announced in February that he will not seek reelection this year.
"I've known John for several years and can attest to his integrity and commitment to public service," Katko said in a statement. "Far-left and dangerous policies pushed out of Albany, like bail reform, are putting CNY families at risk. Now, more than ever, we need voices like John Lemondes in Albany to fight against the extreme-left agenda.
"In Washington, I'm fighting to prevent these disastrous policies from reaching the federal level — and I know John will be a strong partner on the state level."
Lemondes supports changes to the state bail reform law that was adopted last year and took effect this year. The law was amended during the state budget process, but critics believe more should be done to improve the measure.
The endorsement by Katko is a show of support for a fellow Republican who was in the congressional race in 2014. Katko and Lemondes were among the crowded field of GOP candidates who sought the party's designation. Katko won the vote. Lemondes was the runner-up.
"Success for our families and region in Albany and Washington requires a team working together, and I am committed to working with Congressman John Katko to represent all our constituents," Lemondes said. "Together I know we can start to turn New York around."
In the 126th district race, Lemondes won the Republican primary in June. He also has the Conservative and Independence lines. His opponent is Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member.
